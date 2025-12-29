‘Uncomfortable’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Condemns ‘Mar-a-Lago Sexualization’



Outgoing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told The New York Times that she was no fan of the cosmetic enhancements that seem to have taken over MAGA world.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Times amid her feud with President Donald Trump, Greene said that some MAGA acolytes went to extremes to appeal to the president’s aesthetic tastes.

“For a lot of MAGA, Trump is a savior, and he’s like a god to them,” Greene said.

From political reporter Robert Draper’s report:

She also disliked the unctuous, hedonistic posturing at Mar-a-Lago. In particular, she told me recently: “I never liked the MAGA Mar-a-Lago sexualization. I believe how women in leadership present themselves sends a message to younger women.” She continued: “I have two daughters, and I’ve always been uncomfortable with how those women puff up their lips and enlarge their breasts. I’ve never spoken about it publicly, but I’ve been planning to.”

Trump has repeatedly claimed, “I am a very aesthetic person,” and is known for his own over-the-top face makeup and hairstyles.

Those seeking to find favor in his orbit have followed suit to such an extent that the look is referred to as “Mar-a-Lago Face” among plastic surgeons.

The Guardian reported that “Those who want a Mar-a-Lago face have to be able to handle needles,” adding that D.C. plastic surgeon Kelly Bolden “says it is most often achieved via shots and injectables underneath the skin.”

“It’s overdone filler and Botox that gives them that mask-face type of appearance,” Bolden said.

Patients “want to look like they had something done,” Washington, D.C., plastic surgeon Troy Pittman told Axios.

“Fillers are big with this crew — especially lips, says Pittman, as are Botox and Dysport,” Axios reported.

Another D.C. plastic surgeon, Anita Kulkarni, told Axios she has turned down requests for “a more done look, like that Mar-a-Lago face.”

Kulkarni called the situation “filler blindness,” adding that product on top of product causes “you lose sight of anatomic normalcy.”