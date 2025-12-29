Trump Reveals Israeli President Said He Will Pardon Netanyahu: ‘He Tells Me It’s on Its Way’

President Donald Trump on Monday revealed that he was told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will soon be pardoned.

In recent weeks, Netanyahu has urged Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon him for corruption charges dating back to 2019. At the time of writing, the trial was still ongoing. The prime minister was accused of “bribery, fraud, and breach of trust,” according to a recent report from Al Jazeera.

As noted in the report, Netanyahu has denied the allegations and dismissed the charges as being part of a “witch hunt,” submitted a formal, 111-page request for a pardon in November.

Before Trump and Netanyahu’s meeting at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, the two leaders took questions from the press outside. Asked about the possibility of Netanyahu receiving a pardon, Trump revealed Herzog said it was in the works.

He added:

I think he will. How do you not? He’s a wartime prime minister who’s a hero. How do you not give a pardon, you know? I think it’s a very hard thing not to do it. I spoke to the president, and he tells me it’s on its way. You can’t do better than that, right?

Watch above via CNN.