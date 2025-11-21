Just as Sir Isaac Newton said for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction, when it comes to the media, for every case of “Mar-a-Lago Face” there is a case of “MS NOW Face.”

If you spend more than 20 minutes a week watching the channel formerly known as MSNBC, you know what I’m talking about.

Thick-rimmed glasses, check. A haircut suitable for Wall Street or a D.C. think tank, check. A pensive glare that suggests “I know more about politics than you and President Donald Trump combined,” check.

Flip on MS NOW, and odds are, you’re going to see it staring right back at you.

Joe Scarborough in the morning, Chris Hayes in the evenings, and reporter Jacob Soboroff at any point that he pops up throughout the day. A few MS NOW women have the look too, like Rachel Maddow — although she prefers to wear contacts on TV — and Stephanie Ruhle, when she opts for her spectacles.

Several other MS NOW’ers put there own twist on it, too.

Ali Velshi, Jonathan Capehart, and Michael Steele all sport the smart guy glasses, just without the hair up top. (No judgement there — I’m heading in the same direction myself.) The New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker, who also gets a paycheck as an MS NOW political commentator, has the look down; albeit with a thinner frame on his glasses.

Political analyst Molly Jong-Fast, meanwhile, has the patented glasses, but her multi-color hair radiates proud Zohran Mamdani voter, rather than the default, which is looking like an HR manager at the new JPMorgan Chase building.

And he is not there anymore, but Keith “Sugar Daddy” Olbermann should get credit — or blame — for pioneering the look during his two stints at MSNBC. He left the channel in 2011, but his legacy lives on.

MS NOW, just like Mar-a-Lago Face, is not confined to a TV studio or single geographic region, either. Walk around the Upper West Side or Georgetown for 10 minutes, and you will overdose on Scarborough Doppelgängers.

The nice part about MS NOW Face, by the way: getting plastic surgery or oddball facial procedures is not necessary. Just buy the glasses, get the haircut, and drop $150,000 on a bogus Master’s degree from Colombia University, and you are golden.

Oh, and before you, the diehard MS NOW viewer gets too upset, it’s okay, you can rib me for my look as well. If you want to say I look like an anemic hipster doofus who needs SPF 80 in the winter and rips American Spirits between every set of squats, be my guest. But hey, a guy has to stand out from the MS NOW Faces in the media crowd.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.