US Citizens in Mexico Warned to ‘Shelter in Place’ After Cartel Leader Killed

The State Department has warned Americans in several Mexican states to “shelter in place” hours after the killing of one of the country’s most powerful cartel leaders in a military operation on Sunday.

The alert came after Mexican authorities confirmed the death of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. He was killed by the Mexican army during an operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco, according to Mexico’s Ministry of National Defense.

“Due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, U.S. citizens in the named locations should shelter in place until further notice,” an alert on the U.S. Embassy website read.

The warning applies to Jalisco State, including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara, as well as Tamaulipas State, including Reynosa and other municipalities. Areas of Michoacan, Guerrero and Nuevo Leon were also listed.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau described El Mencho as one of the “bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins” and his death as “a great development for Mexico, the U.S., Latin America, and the world.”

I’ve just been informed that Mexican security forces have killed “El Mencho,” one of the bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins. This is a great development for Mexico, the US, Latin America, and the world. The good guys are stronger than the bad guys./Los buenos somos más que… — Christopher Landau (@DeputySecState) February 22, 2026

In the wake of the killing, chaos erupted on the ground with video shared on social media showing travelers and airport workers running for cover at Guadalajara International Airport amid reports of violence linked to the cartel. The unrest was reported to be in response to Oseguera Cervantes’s death, which Mexican authorities said also resulted in the deaths of at least six other cartel members.

The security alert remains in place as unrest continues just months ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be partly hosted in Mexico, along with the U.S. and Canada.

