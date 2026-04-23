Virginia state Sen. Lamont Bagby (D) claimed he knows “a little bit about Rural America” because he watched Dukes of Hazzard growing up.

Bagby made the claim during a state Senate floor debate on gerrymandering Thursday.

The debate came after Democrats in Bagby’s state of Virginia secured a major win Tuesday with the approval of a redistricting measure. This change is set to allow the state legislature to temporarily redraw congressional maps, potentially giving Democrats the opportunity to flip up to four currently Republican-held House seats.

However, the vote has drawn heavy criticism from Republicans, including President Donald Trump who called it a “RIGGED ELECTION” and “Crooked Victory!” in an angry Truth Social post.

“A RIGGED ELECTION TOOK PLACE LAST NIGHT IN THE GREAT COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA!” he wrote. “All day long Republicans were winning, the Spirit was unbelievable, until the very end when, of course, there was a massive ‘Mail In Ballot Drop!’ Where have I heard that before — And the Democrats eked out another Crooked Victory!”

Bagby (in a video posted to X by WJLA’s Nick Minock) took to the floor to share that he “almost took issue” with “the other side saying that we don’t understand” the vote and its repercussions.

He went on to try to explain that he, unlike them, does have that understanding — and it’s all thanks to classic TV.

“I grew up watching the Waltons, I grew up with Opie, I even watched the Dukes of Hazzard,” Bagby said. “I think I know a little bit about rural America.”

NEW: During a floor debate on gerrymandering, Virginia State Senator Lamont Bagby (D) says he knows a little bit about rural America because he watched Dukes of Hazzard. pic.twitter.com/b3BtbLn4V1 — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) April 23, 2026

The comment drew heavy laughter in the chamber. Bagby then tried to justify his reasoning and explain his purpose in the Senate through old TV show and character references.

“And when I think about why we’re here, we’re not just here — I’m not just here for Theo [Theodore Wilson],” he said of the actor who starred in Dukes of Hazzard before rattling off more character names. “I’m not just here for Arnold or Willis, I’m here for Opie, John-Boy [Walton], … Topanga.”

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