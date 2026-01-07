WATCH: Fox’s Jacqui Heinrich Confronts Karoline Leavitt Over Greenland Invasion Threat

Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich confronted press secretary Karoline Leavitt about President Donald Trump’s threats to takeover Greenland.

During Wednesday’s White House press briefing, Heinrich questioned Leavitt on why a U.S. military takeover is still on the table.

“Following up on Greenland, why not rule out taking it by military force?” Heinrich asked.

Leavitt did not acquiesce.

“I know that past presidents and past leaders have often ruled things out,” Leavitt said. “They’ve often been very open about ruling things in and basically broadcasting their foreign policy strategy to the rest of the world — not just to our allies, but most egregiously to our adversaries. That’s not something this president does. All options are always on the table for President Trump as he examines what’s in the best interest of the United States. But I will just say that the president’s first option always has been diplomacy.”

“Does the president recognize Denmark’s ownership as part of the kingdom?” Heinrich asked, following up. “Because there have been some Republican senators questioning the claim that Denmark has to Greenland. Is the president in that camp with them questioning the legality of-”

Leavitt interjected.

“I have not heard him question it personally,” Leavitt said. “But you’re welcome to ask him yourself next time you have the chance.”

