Here’s the Only (Bonkers) January 6 Question Karoline Leavitt Was Asked at Today’s Briefing

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked only one question about the January 6 Capitol riot on Wednesday — and it was a wild one.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Leavitt closed things out with a question on whether the administration will be seeking an investigation into the death of 34-year-old Georgia woman Rosanne Boyland, a Capitol rioter who died on January 6, 2021 from acute amphetamine intoxication, according to the Washington, D.C. medical examiner.

Cara Castronuova, the White House correspondent for Lindell TV, pushed a conspiracy theory about Boyland, suggesting Boyland was “brutally beaten” by a Capitol police officer. Castronuova also blasted the “mainstream media” for pushing the “big lie” that the Capitol riot was an “insurrection.”

Footage appeared to show a collapsed Boyland being trampled by the large crowd at the Capitol, according to video reviewed and released by The New York Times.

Some have taken to social media to argue that Boyland was actually killed by Capitol Police, and Castronuova went as far as naming the officer caught up in the Boyland conspiracy theories.

CARA CASTRONUOVA: Karoline, yesterday was the five-year anniversary of January 6th, but Democrats and mainstream media continue to push that big lie that it was an insurrection and that police officers died that day. The reality is that four Trump supporters died on January 6, and two women were killed by January 6 police. Everybody knows Ashley Babbitt was shot in cold blood by Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd, but there was another woman, her name was Roseanne Boyland from Georgia, and she was pepper-balled, gassed, and ultimately brutally beaten with a stick by January 6 police officer Lila Morris. The Biden administration and mainstream media lied and told Americans Roseanne Boylan died of a drug overdose on Capitol steps. Her family is now asking for an investigation. Is the administration aware of the circumstances of her death and will there be an investigation finally? KAROLINE LEAVITT: Well, for investigation, I will have to defer you to either the FBI or the Department of Justice, and I’m sorry to have to do that. But with respect to all of the facts that you just laid out, the White House relished the opportunity yesterday to actually create a new website to share the facts with the American public, but also all those in this room. We knew the media would be covering January 6th quite a bit because they think it’s something that the American people are still believing their lies on. They think it is something that still helps their case against this president. Obviously not, or else he wouldn’t have been re-elected in an overwhelming fashion in November of last year. And so I would encourage everyone to take a look at the website, it’s quite well done.

Castronuova and Leavitt’s exchange occurred one day after the White House launched a wild new website offering a revisionist history of the Capitol riot on its fifth anniversary.

