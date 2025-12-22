WATCH: Here’s the Trailer for the 60 Minutes Segment On CECOT Which Bari Weiss Abruptly Yanked

The 60 Minutes segment that was abruptly postponed this weekend was pulled from its slot so close to airing that a trailer for the piece was already posted on– and subsequently yanked off– the official CBS website.

The show had planned to air a segment on CECOT, the maximum security prison in El Salvador that President Donald Trump sent suspected gangsters and illegal immigrants to. Titled “Inside CECOT,” the abbreviation for Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo, the segment was dropped at 4:31 p.m. ET — about two and a half hours before it was set to air.

Despite its hasty removal from the 60 Minutes lineup, promotion for the piece was already available online.

“It began as soon as the planes landed,” the trailer began. “The deportees thought they were headed from the U.S. back to Venezuela, but instead they were shackled, paraded in front of cameras, and delivered to CECOT– the notorious, maximum security prison in El Salvador– where they told 60 Minutes they endured four months of hell.”

Here's the deleted trailer for the now-"delayed" segment. It's almost impressive how much damage Bari Weiss has done to CBS News in such a short period of time. Someone quickly schedule a prime-time Town Hall with Alan Dershowitz to rectify the harm:pic.twitter.com/382gRG5Lgp https://t.co/3gHRKNES2y — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 21, 2025

60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, who reported the piece, interviewed a detainee in the trailer — asking him if he thought he would die in the prison.

“We thought we were already the living dead, honestly,” he says.

Alfonsi slammed CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss’s decision to abruptly pull her report, calling the decision “a political one.”

“We have been promoting this story on social media for days,” wrote Alfonsi in an internal memo first reported on by the Wall Street Journal. “Our viewers are expecting it. When it fails to air without a credible explanation, the public will correctly identify this as corporate censorship.”

Weiss defended the move in her own statement, writing that holding stories lacking “critical voices” was standard practice for the network.

Some CBS staffers, sources told CNN, are privately discussing whether they can continue working under Weiss’ leadership.

Weiss, who was appointed EIC of CBS News in October after parent company Paramount’s acquisition of her publication The Free Press, was recently praised by President Trump as “great, new leader” for the network. She received an onslaught of criticism after the piece was pulled, with many demanding further explanation for why the segment was yanked from the air.

The fallout for the show comes less than a week after Trump attacked 60 Minutes for treating him “far worse” under its new leadership.