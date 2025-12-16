Trump Claims 60 Minutes Has Treated Him ‘Far Worse’ Since Bari Weiss’s CBS News Takeover

President Donald Trump said those who believe 60 Minutes is giving him more favorable coverage now that Bari Weiss is running CBS News, and since David Ellison acquired Paramount, its parent company, are dead wrong.

The president, in a Truth Social post on Tuesday afternoon, vented about The Tiffany Network’s new leadership, without calling anyone out by name in particular.

“For those people that think I am close with the new owners of CBS, please understand that 60 Minutes has treated me far worse since the so-called ‘takeover,’ than they have ever treated me before,” Trump said.

Trump added, “If they are my friends, I’d hate to see my enemies!”

His comments come after David Ellison spearheaded Skydance’s merger with Paramount earlier this year. His dad, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, is a close Trump ally who has hosted fundraising events for Trump in the past, and his company has joined several other tech giants in the White House’s AI $500 billion infrastructure plan.

David Ellison, on the other hand, contributed more than $900,000 to help ex-President Joe Biden get reelected last year.

The younger Ellison installed Weiss, the co-founder of The Free Press, soon after Skydance’s acquisition of Paramount was completed.

Trump was more favorable towards CBS just last month, when he told 60 Minutes — in his first interview with the program since settling his lawsuit with CBS — that Weiss seemed like a “great” new leader.

“I don’t know her, but I hear she’s a great person,” Trump added.

That interview was Trump’s first with 60 Minutes since he settled his lawsuit against CBS over the program’s editing of a 2024 interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump and his attorneys claimed the Harris interview constituted “election interference” and led to “mental anguish.” He then gloated CBS “paid me a lotta money” to settle the lawsuit

Trump’s remarks on Tuesday come as Paramount is battling Netflix to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery; the Paramount offer includes funding from the private equity firm of Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law.