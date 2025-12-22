Joe Scarborough Rips TPUSA for Letting Ben Shapiro Get ‘Pummeled’ By Tucker Carlson: ‘If You’re a Jew at Turning Point…Watch Out!’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough defended Jewish conservative Ben Shapiro on Monday after his feud with Tucker Carlson spilled over into an open clash at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference over the former Fox News host’s platforming of “Hitler apologist” Nick Fuentes.

In duelling speeches Shapiro accused Carlson of recklessness in “mainstreaming” extremist and controversial figures, singling out “Nazi-loving” Fuentes and Andrew Tate, and for refusing to publicly condemn conspiracy theories pushed by Candace Owens about the killing of late TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.

Carlson fired back later in a speech of his own, mocking Shapiro’s remarks and framing them as a betrayal of free debate. He dismissed calls to denounce or distance from controversial figures as right-wing “cancel culture” and argued that refusing to “deplatform” was central to Kirk’s legacy.

As the Morning Joe crew reviewed the event which concluded over the weekend, particularly a Sunday speech by Vice President JD Vance, co-host Jonathan Lemire noted that while Trump heir was clearly “looking towards 2028” in his speech the conference defining clash between Shapiro and Carlson evidenced an emergent “schism” on the right.

Responding, Scarborough defended Shapiro as someone who had been “pummeled” with “anti-semitic trash” and said there was “nothing conservative” about Fuentes and his followers:

Here’s the deal: If you’re a Jew at Turning Point, right, watch out! If you’re Ben Shapiro, a guy who got pummeled with more anti-semitic trash during the 2016 campaign and beyond, if you’re Ben Shapiro or Mark Levin, man, you have just been totally savaged by this so-called – nothing conservative about him at all, they’re radicals. But you’re getting absolutely trashed there at Turning Point. But, you know, I guess Jews shouldn’t apply? I guess there’s a problem when you have a guy who’s openly anti-semitic attacking Jews, and he gets crushed for that.

“And embraced by Tucker Carlson and other big names on the right,” Lemire added.

He continued: “I mean, Nick Fuentes not only often deals with anti-semitic tropes, he’s an avowed white supremacist. And yet these are people who are being embraced, welcomed into the fold here in the Republican Party.”

