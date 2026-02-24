Rep. Al Green (D-TX) was escorted out of the House chamber on Tuesday night after holding up a sign that read, “Black People Aren’t Apes” as President Donald Trump made his way into the building to deliver his State of the Union address.

The sign was in reference to Trump’s Truth Social post depicting former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle as apes.

cCBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe said, “The president’s already been confronted with a sign that was held up by Texas Democrat Al Green. You might catch a glimpse of it again as the camera pans. Something that says, ‘Black People Aren’t Apes.'”

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) was seen trying to take the sign away from Green, who was later escorted from the chamber.

Green was also kicked out at last year’s State of the Union for shouting protests as Trump tried to speak.

Watch the clip above via CBS News.

