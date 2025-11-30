Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) offered up a bizarre defense of her wildly misleading claim linking EPA administrator Lee Zeldin to Jeffrey Epstein.

In a confrontation on MSNOW’s The Weekend Sunday, Jacqueline Alemany confronted Crockett about her claim accusing the Trump official of taking money from the late sex predator when, in fact, he had received donations from an entirely different man — a New York physician who happens to be named Jeffrey Epstein.

“You made a little bit of news when you mistakenly accused Lee Zeldin, another Republican, of accepting money from Jeffrey Epstein. But it was a different Jeffrey Epstein, according to the financial records. I want to give you the opportunity to amend that.”

“I have no amendments,” Crockett said — before launching into a wild defense of her claim:

“When I was on the floor — for those that don’t know how it works — basically they decided to bring this privilege motion up, and they decided that they wanted to kick [Rep.] Stacey [Plaskett] off of her committees … because she had received a donation from Jeffrey Epstein. I had maybe 20 minutes. We researched the FEC, and because I like to speak with specificity, that’s kind of what comes with being an attorney. I made clear that there was ‘a’ Jeffrey Epstein they knew on the other side that I did not have time to actually pull up, and actually research — especially since that particular one that Lee Zeldin got up in an uproar about was specifically out of the New York area. We know that he was out of that area. So, and this obviously was not done post-Jeffrey Epstein’s life. So I made sure that I said ‘a’ Jeffrey Epstein.”

“You were trying to insinuate that it was ‘the’ Jeffrey Epstein,” Alemany said, following up.

“Oh I absolutely was insinuating that it could be possible,” Crockett said. “That is true. But the point is, I never said it was that specific one, because I did not have the adequate time to do it. And so, ‘the’ Jeffrey Epstein has stepped forward. And that’s not, like, a normal name. And I think that what would have been problematic is if I would have claimed that ± say that happened and it legitimately never happened. So ultimately, he cleared the record. I have not researched further. I’ve not talked to this doctor.”

Still, Crockett refused to walk her misleading claim back completely.

“But you can agree that Lee Zeldin didn’t receive money from ‘the’ Jeffrey Epstein,” Alemany said.

“I can agree that Lee Zeldin has said that he’s not received money from ‘the’ Jeffrey Epstein,” Crockett said.

