Democrat John Fetterman Acknowledges, ‘I Am More Popular With Republicans’ 

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) acknowledged on Wednesday that he is “more popular” among Republicans, but said he nonetheless finds this “confusing.”

On Monday, Fetterman was the lone Democrat to vote to confirm Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) as Secretary of Homeland Security. As a member of the Homeland Security Committee, Fetterman had voted to advance Mullin’s nomination out of the committee, which turned out to be the deciding vote because committee Chair Rand Paul (R-KY) voted against Mullin.

Fetterman has sided with Republicans and President Donald Trump in some other notable votes. Early this month, he was the only Democratic senator to vote against a war powers resolution that sought to rein in Trump’s war on Iran. During multiple government shutdowns, Fetterman has sided with the GOP in voting to fund the government, rather than hold out with most Senate Democrats who sought concessions in exchange for their votes. Moreover, he unequivocally supported Israel in the war in Gaza.

The senator appeared on Wednesday’s edition of Cuomo on NewsNation, where he disputed a Quinnipiac poll showing him 40 points underwater with Pennsylvania Democrats after 68 points above water in 2023, a remarkable 108-point swing.

“That’s just not accurate,” Fetterman insisted. “You know, there is one that’s not valid. There was one around that same time that I’m 50-50 with Democrats.”

Fetterman then cited Morning Consult data that showed he is more popular among Republicans than Democrats.

“Morning Consult came out roughly at the same time,” he said. “And I’m at road 48, 49 with Democrats. And I was in the 60s for Republicans, without a doubt. For some strange way, I am more popular with Republicans, which is– it’s confusing because I vote in the 90s Dem line. And I haven’t voted for the big ticket [items] Trump wants, like the big beautiful bill or SAVE Act, and for those things. So, I mean, there’s a lot of misinformation, I guess. But I am guilty of being a very proud supporter of Israel. And I do support [Operation] Epic Fury.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

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