TSA flagged a woman arrested by ICE at a San Fransico airport this week in information the agency gave to immigration officials.

Videos of the aggressive arrest of Angelina Lopez-Jimenez went viral this week after President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he would be deploying ICE agents to airports to combat hours-long delays brought on by the partial government shutdown.

Government documents obtained by The New York Times show that TSA officials flagged both Lopez-Jimenez and her daughter, Wendy Godinez-Lopez, as persons the agency believed were issued deportation orders by a judge. TSA then shared this list, including the names and birth dates of travelers, with ICE, allowing immigration officials to more easily detain those flagged while in the airport.

Lopez-Jimenez, originally from Guatemala, entered the country illegally but has no criminal record. She was issued a deportation order in 2019 at a hearing she did not attend, though she appeared at other appointments in her hearing process.

DHS said in a statement on Monday that Lopez-Jimenez and her daughter were “illegal aliens” and that ICE was working to deport them back to Guatemala. The statement accused her of resisting arrest. It is unclear whether Lopez-Jimenez was aware of her deportation order. The officers who arrested her were in plainclothes.

Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA), who represents the Bay Area district where Lopez-Jimenez lives, questioned the legality of TSA’s information-sharing processes.

“The real story here is the way in which databases are being used,” he said in an interview with the Times. “A mother and her daughter are detained, and within 36 hours, they’re sent to Guatemala.”

The practice of sharing information with ICE has been a point of contention for federal agencies beyond TSA. A legal challenge to IRS and DHS data sharing remains ongoing, with a judge ruling in February that the IRS broke the law “approximately 42,695” times by giving confidential information to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

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