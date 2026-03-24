CNN Guest Demands Answer From Scott Jennings on Trump’s Claim That ‘We’ve Won’ in Iran

MeidasTouch commentator Adam Mockler repeatedly pressed CNN’s Scott Jennings on Tuesday over President Donald Trump’s claim that the U.S. had “won” the war in Iran.

“We’ve won this,” Trump said once again on Tuesday. “This war has been won.”

Jennings and Mockler joined NewsNight to discuss the ongoing military operation in Iran and the goals for the war as it extends into its third week. Jennings laid out his definition of success in the campaign, claiming Iran needed to be prevented from further funding terrorism.

“To me, if you exit this and Iran that has a defanged, as it relates to missiles, as it relates to an aggressive navy, you take away their ability to make nuclear weapons, and you leave the remnant here unable to be a supporter of terrorism, that is an unequivocal win for the United States of America,” said Jennings.

Mockler quickly hit back at Jennings, calling out the CNN commentator’s “very careful wording” and claiming it showed that Jennings disagreed with Trump’s statements on the war. He then pushed Jennings to state whether he agreed with Trump’s claim that the U.S. had “won” the war, sparring with the commentator in one of a couple of chaotic exchanges.

MOCKLER: I want to show you the very careful wording Scott is using here. He’s saying, “if that happens,” which means that he disagrees with Trump’s statement that it already has happened. I also, I cannot believe you invoked an international coalition just two minutes ago, when Trump already tried that. Trump announced two weeks ago he was gathering an international coalition of ships to escort their– countries– to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Guess what? No countries answered because he spent the past year threatening to invade Greenland. So now– FORMER REP. VAL DEMMINGS: Matter of fact, he said he didn’t need him. MOCKLER: I mean, he said he didn’t need them. I was going to get there. Then he comes all the way back around to saying, “Listen, I didn’t break up with her.” Or no, sorry, “She didn’t break up with me. I broke up with her.” I didn’t need them in the first place. JENNINGS: You almost had it. You almost had it. MOCKLER: I almost had it. JENNINGS: You screwed it– MOCKLER: I want to ask you– JENNINGS: You screwed it up. MOCKLER: –do you agree, yes or no, do you agree with Trump that this war is won? JENNIGNS: I agree that we have devastated– MOCKLER: Wait, no. Do you agree that we’ve won? He said we’ve won. Yes or no? It’s not a hard question. JENNINGS: Well, I mean– [crosstalk] MOCKLER. Well. Well. Do you think we’ve won or not? JENNINGS: If you consider a condition of winning, destroying their military capabilities– MOCKLER: I don’t. JENNINGS: –their missile capabilities– MOCKLER: We haven’t. Wait, if that’s true, why can’t the Strait of Hormuz be open if their military is destroyed?

Watch above via CNN.

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