Trump Slams Supreme Court Justices He Appointed: ‘They Sicken Me’

President Donald Trump slammed the Supreme Court on Wednesday for striking down his tariff policies, singling out two of the justices he appointed and claiming, “They sicken me.”

Trump delivered remarks at an annual fundraising dinner for Republican congressional members, calling on his party to shore up their forces for the upcoming midterm elections while attacking his political enemies. The president ranted against courts that made decisions he disagreed with, turning on the Supreme Court to express his displeasure over its February ruling that his signature tariff policy.

“Bad courts in this country are costing us a tremendous amount of money,” he said. “And the Supreme Court, that’s right, of the United States cost our country– all they needed was a sentence– our country hundreds of billions of dollars, and they couldn’t care less.”

Trump singled out the two justices he appointed to the court who joined in the decision, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, telling the crowd they were “bad for our country.”

“They couldn’t care less, and not that it matters – doesn’t matter at all – but two of the people that voted for that I appointed, and they sicken me,” he said. “They sicken me cause they are bad for our country.”

The president and his administration have continuously attacked the court since the ruling. Directly following the decision, Trump called the justices a “disgrace to our nation” as well as “fools and lapdogs,” later going so far as to suggest that the Court had been corrupted by foreign influence.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts last week slammed “personally directed hostility” toward judges, calling it “dangerous,” after the president’s repeated attacks on the judges.

“Judges around the country work very hard to get it right, and if they don’t, their opinions are subject to criticism,” he said. “But, personally directed hostility is dangerous, and it’s got to stop.”

The comment came just two days after Trump once again decried the court, claiming he had the “absolute right” to impose tariffs while criticizing the court’s “highly politicized” judiciary.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

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