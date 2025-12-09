WATCH: LindellTV’s Outrageous AI-Filled Puff Piece on Christmas Party Hosted by George Santos

Mike Lindell’s LindellTV on Monday posted an incredibly strange puff piece about an upcoming Christmas Party hosted by George Santos.

The report was led by LindellTV correspondent Cara Castronuova, who has made a name for herself with her softball questions to both President Donald Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Castronuova began by claiming there was a “new holiday tradition sweeping Washington, D.C.”

“And it’s called the ‘Santos Claus’ party,” Castronuova said.

The report then cut to an interview in which Santos revealed the party will be held annually. He added that invites will go to close friends and supporters who “stuck by” him when he was imprisoned for fraud.

🎅✨ WERE YOU NAUGHTY OR NICE THIS YEAR? ✨🎅 If you’re not on the George “Santos Claus” exclusive holiday party list, you should take a good look at your year. Because this isn’t just a Christmas party. IT’S A POLITICAL LESSON WRAPPED IN TINSEL. When @Georgesantos was… pic.twitter.com/z0dfRcFx5A — LindellTV (@RealLindellTV) December 8, 2025

Then, Castronuova bizarrely declared that the party would be a “political lesson wrapped in tinsel”:

When George Santos was arrested and thrown into jail, Washington did what Washington does best: it scattered. People who once claimed to be his friend suddenly acted like they never had his number. The phones went silent, the allies vanished, and only a tiny handful stood by him when it actually cost something. Fast forward, President Trump commutes his sentence and breaks George Santos out of prison; and suddenly, everyone wants back in Santo’s orbit. Everyone wants a selfie, everyone wants forgiveness, and everyone wants an invite to the most exclusive, posh event of the season.

As Castronuova spoke, multiple AI-generate images appeared in the video. In one, Santos — dressed as Santa — stood with his hands on his hips as prominent politicians knelt before him. Also included in the image were Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. In another, Santos was shown taking a selfie with Mitt Romney — who famously admonished the fabulist on Capitol Hill, telling him he should be ashamed of himself for staying in Congress.