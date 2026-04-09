‘Extraordinary Moment’: Fox Anchors Stunned By Melania Trump’s Surprise Epstein Presser

Fox News anchors John Roberts and Sandra Smith reacted to First Lady Melania Trump’s surprise statement from the White House on Thursday about alleged connections to Jeffrey Epstein, which she angrily debunked.

“Her first few words got clipped by the pool mic as she began speaking,” said Smith as soon as Melania Trump finished, adding:

John, I can tell you she led with, “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end,” making it very clear she wanted to clear up any rumor of her involvement with him.

“That was a pretty extraordinary moment there at the White House that we just witnessed, with the first lady coming forward to beat back all of these reports that came out recently with the new dump of the Epstein files, where a lot of people were linking her to Epstein — even suggesting that it was Jeffrey Epstein that introduced her to the president,” replied Roberts, adding:

She came and said no, he did not introduce the two of us; we met — we went to this party together, in fact, and Epstein was there — saying that she never knew Epstein personally, she had casual correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell, and was never at Epstein’s Island. But for the first lady to come out personally, rather than through a statement through her office, and slam back these rumors — I mean, I’ve never seen anything like that before.

“There was no — in the lead-up to the announcement, we were not given any idea what that was about. We were simply told by a White House official that it would be ‘newsy,’ and it was that, indeed, John,” added Smith.

“And she pointed to the details on how she met Epstein, and how she met her husband, as detailed in her memoir, Melania. So, you know, if you haven’t read that, you’ve heard it straight from her mouth. All right, we’ll see where this goes from here,” concluded Roberts.

Watch above via Fox News.

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