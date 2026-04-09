MS NOW Reads Full Melania Trump Email to Ghislaine Maxwell That First Lady Referenced in Fiery Epstein Presser

MS NOW anchor Antonia Hylton on Thursday read out an email on air that First Lady Melania Trump referenced in her Jeffrey Epstein press conference.

Earlier that afternoon, the first lady read out a statement denying any association with the deceased sex trafficker. She accused people of trying to “ruin” her reputation and called on Congress to hold a public hearing for Epstein’s victims to speak out.

In her statement, Melania also confirmed the authenticity of an email she wrote that was appeared in the Epstein files. The email, sent to Ghislaine Maxwell, appeared to reference Epstein by his iniitals.

To provide viewers with context after the presser, Hylton decided to read the email herself, saying:

This is the email that’s in question: “Dear G, how are you? Nice story about JE” — sounds like Jeffrey Epstein — “in New York Mag. You look great on the picture. I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in New York. Have a great time. Love, Melania.”

The first lady claimed in her statement that she first met Epstein at an event with her husband in 2000. Prior to that event, she added that she “never met Epstein and had no knowledge of his criminal undertakings.”

Watch above via MS NOW

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