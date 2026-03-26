Trump Falsely Claims Gavin Newsom Has a ‘Mental Disability’ in 2028 Rant: ‘Admitted He Is a Stupid Person’

President Donald Trump claimed Thursday that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) disqualified himself from the 2028 presidential race when he “admitted” to having a “mental disability.”

“I believe he took himself out of the running when he says he suffers from mental disability,” remarked Trump during a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

Newsom has spoken openly about living with dyslexia, which is not a mental illness or disability. According to the Cleveland Clinic, dyslexia is “a common, life-long neurodevelopmental learning difference with a neurological origin that affects how the brain processes language, reading, and spelling,” that affects one in 14 people around the world.

“It is not a disease, a reflection of intelligence, or caused by poor instruction,” the Clinic report said.

“A reporter said it was terrible that I talked that way about someone with mental disability. I said, I have no problem with it,” Trump said, as someone could be heard laughing in the background.

Trump continued, “I don’t want a person with mental disability to be my president. You don’t want to have a person with a mental disability being your president. And Gavin Newsom said he can’t read a speech, he can’t do almost anything.”

“He’s actually a very stupid person,” Trump said. “So, I believe he is out of the running. I think that statement, that interview, he admitted he is a stupid person. I don’t want a stupid person being president.”

Trump then went on to repeat his claim that he has aced multiple cognitive tests:

I’m the only president that took a cognitive test. I took it three times. It’s actually a very hard test for a lot of people. It wasn’t hard for me. But it’s a cognitive test. It starts off with an easy question and by the time you get to the end, very few people can answer those questions. They get very tough, mathematical equations and things. I took it three times. I aced it all three times, in front of numerous doctors. I have no idea who they are. I was told when I went in, they said —Doc Ronny [Jackson] told me this — my current doctors who are fantastic doctors, they said, “If you take it, Walter Reed is essentially a public hospital. And if you do badly, it’s probably going to get out.” But I aced it. I got them all right. One doctor said I have never seen anyone get them all right and I’ve been doing the test for 20 years. I would love to see anyone that is a president or vice president or anybody that has any chance of being a president, I would like to see them take a cognitive test.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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