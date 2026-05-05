‘Weakest Candidate’: Liberal Columnist Breaks Bad News to Far-Left Darling Running for Senate

Liberal columnist Matthew Yglesias broke some bad news to Abdul El-Sayed, the far-left Democrat vying for his party’s nomination in this year’s U.S. Senate race in Michigan, on Tuesday.

Yglesias’s unwelcome revelation came after El-Sayed took a victory lap over a clip that the campaign arm of the GOP’s caucus in the upper chamber of Congress, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, promoted. In the video, El-Sayed tells a crowd, “The only logical path is to abolish ICE!” which incited an “Abolish ICE!” chant from attendees.

The NRSC captioned its post, “Abdul El-Sayed leads an “ABOLISH ICE” chant at his rally with Bernie Sanders.”

🚨Abdul El-Sayed leads an "ABOLISH ICE" chant at his rally with Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/SRqp00wwGm — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) May 3, 2026

“They think this hurts me. Who’s gunna tell em? 🤭🤭” asked El-Sayed in a quote-tweet.

Yglesias rejected the premise.

“To be clear, the NRSC absolutely does not think that this hurts el-Sayed, they are doing posts that — as he acknowledges — boost his prospects because they believe he is the weakest candidate in the field,” submitted the Vox alum. “Perhaps they are mistaken but that’s what’s happening.”

To be clear, the NRSC absolutely does not think that this hurts el-Sayed, they are doing posts that — as he acknowledges — boost his prospects because they believe he is the weakest candidate in the field. Perhaps they are mistaken but that’s what’s happening. pic.twitter.com/xIUoDhmmif — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 5, 2026

“Both parties play this game but it’s dangerous,” added Yglesias in a subsequent tweet. “The House popular vote was R+2 in 2024, the generic ballot is now D+6 and rising. An eight point swing in the political fundamentals makes Michigan very winnable for even a relatively weak Democratic candidate.”

The NRSC has shared several additional clips from the same rally.

🚨GOOD LUCK CHUCK: Bernie Sanders takes a swipe at Chuck Schumer and endorses against YET ANOTHER Schumer-preferred pick "We need leaders in Washington who have the guts to take on the political establishment… that's why we need Abdul El-Sayed in the Senate." pic.twitter.com/CdlfwUHwSJ — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) May 3, 2026

Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed claims ICE — the agency responsible for deporting over 600,000 illegals — has nothing to do with immigration enforcement. pic.twitter.com/8A0F18gxdk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2026

🚨Michigan socialist Abdul El-Sayed demonizes the brave men and women of ICE as THUGS: "ICE is about normalizing putting government thugs on our streets against the Constitution itself." pic.twitter.com/Vz8055wfml — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) May 3, 2026

Abdul El-Sayed brags that he's the only candidate who supports Medicare for All and abolishing ICE. (Using taxpayer dollars to fund healthcare for illegals and helping criminal illegals run rampant on America's streets) pic.twitter.com/MsirqapXp3 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) May 3, 2026

El-Sayed has campaigned alongside Hasan Piker, who has argued that the United States “deserved 9/11,” as well as scrubbed past social media posts expressing his support for the “Defund the Police” movement.

An Emerson College survey from January suggested that the other two major Democratic candidates, Mallory McMorrow and Haley Stevens, would begin a general election campaign against presumptive Republican nominee Mike Rogers with a lead, but El-Sayed and Rogers’ race would be a dead heat.

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