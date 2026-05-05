‘Weakest Candidate’: Liberal Columnist Breaks Bad News to Far-Left Darling Running for Senate
Liberal columnist Matthew Yglesias broke some bad news to Abdul El-Sayed, the far-left Democrat vying for his party’s nomination in this year’s U.S. Senate race in Michigan, on Tuesday.
Yglesias’s unwelcome revelation came after El-Sayed took a victory lap over a clip that the campaign arm of the GOP’s caucus in the upper chamber of Congress, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, promoted. In the video, El-Sayed tells a crowd, “The only logical path is to abolish ICE!” which incited an “Abolish ICE!” chant from attendees.
The NRSC captioned its post, “Abdul El-Sayed leads an “ABOLISH ICE” chant at his rally with Bernie Sanders.”
“They think this hurts me. Who’s gunna tell em? 🤭🤭” asked El-Sayed in a quote-tweet.
Yglesias rejected the premise.
“To be clear, the NRSC absolutely does not think that this hurts el-Sayed, they are doing posts that — as he acknowledges — boost his prospects because they believe he is the weakest candidate in the field,” submitted the Vox alum. “Perhaps they are mistaken but that’s what’s happening.”
“Both parties play this game but it’s dangerous,” added Yglesias in a subsequent tweet. “The House popular vote was R+2 in 2024, the generic ballot is now D+6 and rising. An eight point swing in the political fundamentals makes Michigan very winnable for even a relatively weak Democratic candidate.”
The NRSC has shared several additional clips from the same rally.
El-Sayed has campaigned alongside Hasan Piker, who has argued that the United States “deserved 9/11,” as well as scrubbed past social media posts expressing his support for the “Defund the Police” movement.
An Emerson College survey from January suggested that the other two major Democratic candidates, Mallory McMorrow and Haley Stevens, would begin a general election campaign against presumptive Republican nominee Mike Rogers with a lead, but El-Sayed and Rogers’ race would be a dead heat.
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