‘We’ll See’: Trump DOJ Official Mocks Don Lemon For Trying to Hide Behind ‘Freedom of the Press’

A day after Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the FBI had no plans to investigate the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Good, he promised to “aggressively” find and potentially prosecute the protesters who rushed into a Minneapolis church, including former CNN anchor Don Lemon.

Lemon followed protesters into the St. Paul, MN, church on Sunday, trying to find pastor David Easterwood, believing he was also serving as acting director of ICE’s St. Paul Field Office. ICE has not confirmed whether they are the same person.

Blanche told Fox News’s Will Cain that “storming” the church was “anti-Christian” and a “violation of the law.”

“We’re absolutely investigating,” Blanche said Monday. “Our civil rights expert has already sent units out. The attorney general’s office, FBI, DHS, is investigating this because what you saw — you saw the fear in the eyes of the members of that church. That fear should be extended to every single American that that’s happening in a city in this country, and we are investigating it aggressively.”

Cain asked what law, specifically, Blanche plans to investigate for violations.

“Look, there are a number of laws, but the FACE Act was passed to stop this exact type of conduct,” Blanche said. “You’re not allowed to stop people from worshipping, and you’re not allowed to intimidate or impede them. And so, the individuals that went in there and did that — and you can tell that they had a plan. You can tell they had an agenda. You cannot do that in this country and we’re investigating it and I expect we will move very aggressively and very quickly to find the people that did this.”

Cain then asked about “disgraced former CNN host Don Lemon,” who was fired from the network in 2023 and is now an independent journalist.

“He’s suggesting that his interviews and cell phone video were part of ‘journalism,’ Cain said. “There have been some suggestions as well that the DOJ would look at his behavior in that incident. He doesn’t get a ‘get out of jail free’ card because he’s self-described as a journalist.”

“The freedom of the press extends to a lot of different areas. It does not extend to somebody just trespassing and being embedded with a group of rioters and being part of a group that storms a church. So, as our assistant attorney general said yesterday, we are absolutely investigating that conduct and the fact that that man, that Mr. Lemon thought that was a good idea to do that, and then to race away from it saying it was freedom of the press, we’ll see. We’ll see.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.