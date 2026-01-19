‘Walking Brain Injury’: Conservatives Mock Don Lemon for Claiming First Amendment Right to Storm Church
Ex-CNN star Don Lemon was the subject of much mockery online after he suggested that the actions of protesters who stormed a Minneapolis church on Sunday were protected by the First Amendment.
Lemon followed protesters who believe that Cities Church pastor David Easterwood is the same David Easterwood who serves as acting director of ICE’s St. Paul Field Office into the house of worship on Sunday. ICE has not confirmed whether they are the same person, but a picture of the church’s Easterwood on its website and video from an October press conference featuring ICE’s Easterwood suggests that it may be.
During an exchange with Lemon that occurred while the disruption inside of his church was ongoing, lead pastor Jonathan Parnell submitted that “It’s shameful to to interrupt a public gathering of Christians in worship,” before trying to walk away, citing his need to take care of his congregation and family.
“Okay, but listen, we live in a-, there’s a constitution and a First Amendment to freedom of speech, and freedom to assemble and protest,” interjected Lemon.
“We’re here to worship, we’re here to worship Jesus because that’s the hope of these cities, that’s the hope of the world is Jesus Christ,” replied Parnell, who was again interrupted by Lemon, who suggested Parnell was pushing him.
What followed online was a roast of Lemon, who was accused of being unaware of the FACE Act — which makes it illegal to “by force or threat of force or by physical obstruction, intentionally injures, intimidates or interferes with or attempts to injure, intimidate or interfere with any person lawfully
exercising or seeking to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship” — as well as how the First Amendment functions.
“Don Lemon not understanding either the 1st Amendment or the Face Act is the least surprising thing about this incident,” noted conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller.
“Don Lemon is the Edward R. Murrow of lawless, anti-ICE goons interrupting church services,” declared National Review‘s Rich Lowry.
“Don Lemon thought a plane flew into a wormhole. He also apparently thinks it’s OK to disrupt a church service, in violation of federal law. But to know that, you have to not be a walking brain injury,” wrote Commentary‘s John Podhoretz.
But wait, there’s much more:
Lemon, in a video late Sunday, defended his actions — claiming he had “no affiliations” with the protest group.
“The MAGA administration and the fake news MAGAs are losing their mind over something that’s not even true,” he said.
