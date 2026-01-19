‘Walking Brain Injury’: Conservatives Mock Don Lemon for Claiming First Amendment Right to Storm Church

Ex-CNN star Don Lemon was the subject of much mockery online after he suggested that the actions of protesters who stormed a Minneapolis church on Sunday were protected by the First Amendment.

Lemon followed protesters who believe that Cities Church pastor David Easterwood is the same David Easterwood who serves as acting director of ICE’s St. Paul Field Office into the house of worship on Sunday. ICE has not confirmed whether they are the same person, but a picture of the church’s Easterwood on its website and video from an October press conference featuring ICE’s Easterwood suggests that it may be.

During an exchange with Lemon that occurred while the disruption inside of his church was ongoing, lead pastor Jonathan Parnell submitted that “It’s shameful to to interrupt a public gathering of Christians in worship,” before trying to walk away, citing his need to take care of his congregation and family.

“Okay, but listen, we live in a-, there’s a constitution and a First Amendment to freedom of speech, and freedom to assemble and protest,” interjected Lemon.

“We’re here to worship, we’re here to worship Jesus because that’s the hope of these cities, that’s the hope of the world is Jesus Christ,” replied Parnell, who was again interrupted by Lemon, who suggested Parnell was pushing him.

What followed online was a roast of Lemon, who was accused of being unaware of the FACE Act — which makes it illegal to “by force or threat of force or by physical obstruction, intentionally injures, intimidates or interferes with or attempts to injure, intimidate or interfere with any person lawfully

exercising or seeking to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship” — as well as how the First Amendment functions.

“Don Lemon not understanding either the 1st Amendment or the Face Act is the least surprising thing about this incident,” noted conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller.

“Don Lemon is the Edward R. Murrow of lawless, anti-ICE goons interrupting church services,” declared National Review‘s Rich Lowry.

“Don Lemon thought a plane flew into a wormhole. He also apparently thinks it’s OK to disrupt a church service, in violation of federal law. But to know that, you have to not be a walking brain injury,” wrote Commentary‘s John Podhoretz.

But wait, there’s much more:

Activist narcissists will violate every boundary there is, interfere with your peaceful assembly, stop your worship, and then lecture you about the proper observance of both the First Amendment and your faith. Political DARVO. https://t.co/cVw3LwH7gz — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 19, 2026

More people need to know about the FACE Act. https://t.co/anwX21Wz8l — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) January 19, 2026

The radical ideologues storming houses of worship and harassing worshipers are evil. And contra midwits like Don Lemon, this is not a First Amendment issue. https://t.co/bk9b9EJJAH — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) January 19, 2026

This is psychotic from Lemon. https://t.co/wg0DOYb8sd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 19, 2026

I’m not surprised that Don doesn’t know what private property is or how the constitution functions. https://t.co/4LjNPNCPZ4 — Seth Troutt (@Seth_Troutt) January 19, 2026

How DARE they? This is COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE. https://t.co/fZYYwqCvXP — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 19, 2026

Don Lemon thinks the Constitution gives you a right to trespass and disrupt religious services. First rate idiocy. https://t.co/s90NhJ6cUo — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) January 19, 2026

Don Lemon, who calls himself a journalist, announces that he doesn’t understand the First Amendment. Sad. https://t.co/eErGFdWbaF — Institute for Free Speech (@InstFreeSpeech) January 19, 2026

Where does Don Lemon get the idea that there’s a First Amendment right to storm private buildings and disrupt church services? It would actually violate the First Amendment for the government to ignore this. https://t.co/W6PJV5ipZ1 — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) January 19, 2026

I watched the Don Lemon live stream. He is a fool with no idea how the First Amendment works. The activists he covered are going to jail. But Don did not actually PARTICIPATE in the criminal disruption. He stood on the sidelines and catalogued it. He did not commit a crime in… — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ (@brad_polumbo) January 19, 2026

Do any Constitutional scholars know if the first amendment allows you to go onto private property without permission, and refuse to leave, and disrupt what people are doing there? Because Don Lemon seems a little confused https://t.co/NL6erLq85e — Austen Allred (@Austen) January 19, 2026

Unreal. Lemon tells the pastor, who is very calm as his church is being stormed by goons, that, “I’m being very respectful, please don’t push me though.” Don Lemon is a catty child https://t.co/kbDAJivjlq — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 18, 2026

Seeing this video, my God. The utter lack of self awareness by this conceited ass is astonishing, Lemon only considers his role, his sentiments and his cause. Completely disregards the utter disrespect he shows, and how classless and innapropriate he is being by forcing his… https://t.co/xuE6ivXKDo — Daniel Garza (@danielggarza) January 18, 2026

No, this is not a First Amendment-protected protest, no, this isn't journalism. https://t.co/WCISnK7ikN — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) January 19, 2026

Legacy journalist try to understand the First Amendment challenge (impossible) https://t.co/gf1sLa5lzN — Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithTV) January 19, 2026

Imagine Don is still on TV and activists stormed his studio while he was on air? Would he lecture about the 1st Amendment? Or “try to talk to them?” Yeah. Didn’t think so. https://t.co/zdWyEV9CVU — Matt Gorman (@MattGorman) January 19, 2026

Penalties for violating the FACE Act:

First-time offenders: maximum of one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. Non-violent offenses: Can lead to up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 for a first offense, and up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to… https://t.co/5FC3jhBeBx — Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) January 19, 2026

Fuck this shit. At a minimum, a lawsuit and a restraining order. Don't fuck with people at their place of worship. https://t.co/Xm8KNROIlM — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) January 19, 2026

Don Lemon believing that the First Amendment protects the right of a Mo. to disrupt a church because of the freedom to assemble and protest but ignoring the freedom of religion is absolutely perfect. https://t.co/QWJeBiw0yi — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) January 19, 2026

It reminds me of the time when thugs protesting me interrupted the Torch Run for Special Olympics. That moment started to turn the tide against the radicals. Hopefully this will too. https://t.co/6TysBEHUKS — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) January 19, 2026

Lemon, in a video late Sunday, defended his actions — claiming he had “no affiliations” with the protest group.

“The MAGA administration and the fake news MAGAs are losing their mind over something that’s not even true,” he said.

