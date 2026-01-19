House Republican Says ‘Quality of Life Is Going Down’ – Adds, ‘Under Democrats’

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) appeared to dust off a talking point from a previous election cycle when Democrats controlled the government.

Republicans control the presidency and both houses of Congress. Democrats are hoping to retake the House of Representatives, which Republicans narrowly control, 218-213. The Senate map, however, is fairly unfavorable to Democrats, who hold 47 seats in the chamber. Historically, the president’s party does poorly in midterm elections. Polls have routinely shown that a majority of voters disapprove of President Donald Trump’s performance, including the economy, which many believed would be his strong suit.

Tenney appeared on Monday’s Kudlow on Fox Business, where the host asked about Republicans’ ability to turn out their voters in November’s elections.

“Is the RNC on it?” Larry Kudlow asked. “Is the state committee on it? I assume they’re on it.”

“Look, we’re pushing them to do that because when you look at this last election, which the Democrats are describing as a wipeout – ‘Oh gee, the Democrats won in blue areas’ – but where they won in areas that weren’t exactly blue, and even some parts of upstate New York they actually lost blue areas,” Tenney replied. “It is a very narrow margin. It was about seven percent on average, so it’s not a huge swing.”

The congresswoman went on to say that voters are largely aligned with Republican policies, and oddly added that “the quality of life is going down” and that “the economy is looking bad under Democrats,” who are out of power:

We have to get the ballots in the box. They win on process, not on policy. We have the policy. I learned how to do this because I’ve been through really tough elections. We have to get to voters. We have to get them registered and we have to get their ballots. But it’s not just our regular Republicans. It is moderate Democrats who are disgusted with many of these issues, who know the quality of life is going down, who know the economy is looking bad under Democrats. And we have to get moderates and we have to get independents and those people to get their votes for us. But you can’t go to cocktail parties. You have to be out in the field. You have to meet people at their doors and in places where they are and make that point. And that’s what we’re doing with our campaign.

Watch above via Fox Business Network.