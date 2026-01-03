President Donald Trump posted an image of the captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to Truth Social on Saturday — after which, the social media platform was temporarily jammed up for users.

“Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima,” Trump posted along with an image of Maduro with a water bottle and his eyes and ears covered.

Trump announced overnight that Maduro and his wife were captured following strikes on the Venezuelan capital Caracas. Maduro’s election victory has been challenged by the U.S. and others and the the U.S. has carried out strikes to stop what they have alleged is a massive drug-smuggling operation headed by Maduro.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Maduro and his wife are facing drug charges and more in New York. They were indicted for charges of “Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States,” according to Bondi.

After Trump posted the image of Maduro, Truth Social was briefly slowed — with posts not loading for many users.

Critics accused Trump of carrying out an “illegal” operation with the strikes and capture of Maduro, something he dismissed in a Saturday morning interview with Fox News.

Trump said:

As far as last night was concerned, it was really genius. What they did is genius. Democrats, maybe they’ll take a shot, you know, they’ll take a shot — all they do is complain. They don’t talk about — they should say, you know what, we did a great job. We’re stopping drugs from coming into this country and nobody’s been able to do it until we came along. But they should say great job. They shouldn’t say, oh, gee, maybe it’s not constitutional, you know, the same old stuff that we’ve been hearing for years and years and years.

