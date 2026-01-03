MAGA Gushes Praise For Trump After Stunning Strike: ‘Great Day To Be An American’
President Donald Trump’s strikes on Venezuela may have his critics concerned about escalating tensions and the legality of the operation, but many MAGA fans are taking to social media just hours after the news to celebrate what they’re calling a major and quick victory for the country.
Trump announced the capture of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores after massive strikes were reported in the Venezuelan capital Caracas. Attorney General Pam Bondi has since announced Maduro and his wife have been indicted over alleged drug smuggling operations.
U.S. officials have accused Maduro, whose election victory has been challenged by global officials and his opposition, of being behind a drug smuggling operation, which he has denied. Maduro recently expressed a willingness to negotiate with the United States amid strikes on the country, including against boats the U.S. has claimed are smuggling drugs.
“If you didn’t think it was possible for Florida to become a safer Republican state, you were wrong,” pundit Jayne Zirkle wrote on X. “The 350k Venezuelans in Florida will party in the streets today.”
In another post, she argued Venezuela is “more free” than New York City, which is now under the leadership of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), a self-described Democratic Socialist.
CNN’s Scott Jennings mocked Democrats questioning the legality of the strike, suggesting Maduro will be their new obsession over deportation cases in the U.S.
Steve Bannon, a former official in Trump’s first administration, called the strikes “dazzling” and “bold and brilliant” on Saturday morning on his WarRoom podcast.
In a Friday morning interview on Fox News, Trump dismissed critics calling his strikes unauthorized and illegal.
“They should say, you know what, we did a great job. We’re stopping drugs from coming into this country and nobody’s been able to do it until we came along,” he said. “But they should say great job. They shouldn’t say, oh, gee, maybe it’s not constitutional, you know, the same old stuff that we’ve been hearing for years and years and years.”
