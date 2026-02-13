‘It’s Very Important!’: Trump Campaigns for GOP Senate Candidate During Speech to Troops at Fort Bragg

During a Friday address to American troops at Fort Bragg, President Donald Trump campaigned for Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley, telling the crowd that voting for Whatley is “very important because our military has to be protected,” while Democrats will “decimate our military.”

Referencing former governor Roy Cooper (D), who’s currently running against Whatley in the upcoming Senate race, Trump promoted the theory that a COVID-era prison settlement by the ex-governor led to the early release of DeCarlos Brown Jr., the man accused of stabbing 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska to death on Charlotte public transit last year. The Charlotte Observer has since proven that sentiment false.

“This was the man, the governor, that allowed this man to get out,” said Trump to a notably silent crowd. “We don’t do that… That’s not gonna happen with Michael Whatley, that I can tell you.”

Trump, speaking to troops in North Carolina, is now attacking ex-governor and Democratic Senate candidate Roy Cooper as a "disaster" who was culpable for a woman getting her "throat slit" (note the total silence from the crowd) pic.twitter.com/wrTDOW0bd8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 13, 2026

“It’s very important, because our military has to be protected. Our people have to be protected. And they will decimate our military,” he continued.

Earlier in the president’s speech, he promised that if Whatley, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee, is elected to the Senate, troops will be “taken care of,” and if not, “we’re gonna be stripping the military like they always do — the Democrats.”

He went on to promote Whatley’s tenure as the former chair of the North Carolina Republican Party, gushing that “he did so well here” and that “there was nobody else that I even considered to run the RNC,” before inviting the Senate candidate up to speak.

“There has never been a president who has fought for Fort Bragg, who has fought for the men and women in uniform in North Carolina, as well as our veterans, more, and harder, and better than Donald J. Trump,” said Whatley. “I am thrilled that he has asked me to run for Senate in North Carolina and is giving me an opportunity to represent you and to fight for you.”

