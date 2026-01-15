‘What the Actual F*ck’: Conservatives Erupt Over Trump Heel-Turn on Iran

Much of President Donald Trump’s coalition is up in arms over his heel-turn on Iran over the last 24 hours, openly disputing his claim that the Iranian regime has stopped “killing” its own people and speculating that the assertion is part of a ruse.

Earlier this month, Trump pledged to come to the aid of protesters if the regime turned to violence. On Tuesday, Trump renewed his vow, writing “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price,” in a post on Truth Social.

“HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!” he added. Later that day, CBS News reported that the regime had already murdered between 12,000 and 20,000 protesters.

Yet during a Wednesday afternoon Q&A, the president declared that “the killing in Iran is stopping,” and repeated the regime’s justification for its crackdown: that “people were shooting” at security forces.

Many on the right were less than pleased by Trump’s new, more conciliatory posture.

“If the Iranian regime is not slaughtering citizens now then can we assume they’ll turn on all the communications platforms so the world can see?” asked Fox News’ Mark Levin before Trump’s Oval Office gaggle had ended. “What authority has informed our government the killing has stopped? I’ve many more questions.”

If the Iranian regime is not slaughtering citizens now then can we assume they’ll turn on all the communications platforms so the world can see? What authority has informed our government the killing has stopped? I’ve many more questions. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 14, 2026

Then on Thursday, Levin submitted that “There’s overwhelming evidence the Iranian regime’s slaughter has not ended. The tactics have changed. And we all know it. And when the world’s attention turns elsewhere, thousands in prisons will be executed after they’re tortured, and the others will be hunted down like wild animals. The door is closing on these courageous and beautiful people. So many of them young like our own children and grandchildren.”

There’s overwhelming evidence the Iranian regime’s slaughter has not ended. The tactics have changed. And we all know it. And when the world’s attention turns elsewhere, thousands in prisons will be executed after they’re tortured, and the others will be hunted down like wild… https://t.co/mAySR3yizy — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 15, 2026

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) expressed similar sentiments, writing “Every indication that I’ve seen says that the Iranian regime’s killing of protestors is still very much in full swing. The death toll is mounting by the hour. Hoping that help is on the way.”

Every indication that I’ve seen says that the Iranian regime’s killing of protestors is still very much in full swing. The death toll is mounting by the hour. Hoping that help is on the way. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 15, 2026

He also disputed reports that Trump has ruled out military action.

All the headlines like these are examples of reporting that are beyond inaccurate. The circumstances around the necessary, decisive action to be taken against the evil Iranian regime have nothing to do with President Trump’s will or determination. Nothing could be further from… pic.twitter.com/HrUtg7GfKu — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 15, 2026

National Review‘s Noah Rothman unhappily marveled at “What a betrayal this would be. What a historic missed opportunity this would be…”

What a betrayal this would be. What a historic missed opportunity this would be… — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 14, 2026

And there was much more where that came from:

Could also be a head fake in the lead up to something? We will know soon enough. https://t.co/qkPUtzQOuc — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 14, 2026

The Iranian dictatorship is not on the verge of collapse – it is fighting to survive. While the overwhelming majority of Iranians want freedom and would reject the regime in a fair election, the reality is that the ruling minority controls the guns, the prisons, and the machinery… — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) January 14, 2026

Iranians poured out into the streets *because the POTUS said help is coming* and he encouraged them. — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) January 15, 2026

🚨 Major theme of this episode for President Trump: don’t bluff. Say what you’ll do—and then do it. Red lines only matter if they’re enforced. https://t.co/HGkeZNEPxM — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) January 14, 2026

President Trump says he's been told that the killing in Iran has stopped — which is of course wildly untrue. So either the president is being fed lies, or he's about to launch the airstrikes. I suspect the latter. pic.twitter.com/KbP3rhZ1ku — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) January 14, 2026

"We have been told that the killing in Iran is stopping, it has stopped." What the fuck, Trump. What the actual fuck. pic.twitter.com/fDOw9JPeAp — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ✡︎ 🇮🇷 (@NiohBerg) January 14, 2026

I know this is online and everyone is dissecting every statement, video, image and report, but the key right now is patience. Trump will strike Iran. https://t.co/fXJvWuiNkL — Joel Weingart (@JoelWeingart_) January 14, 2026

It's Obama 'Red Line' all over again. Abject cowardice. https://t.co/6Z58eZJTzR — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) January 14, 2026

🚨🇺🇸🇮🇷 TRUMP: “KILLING IN IRAN IS STOPPING” "We have been told that the killing in Iran is stopping, it has stopped. There is no plan for executions. I have been told that, we will find out about it." Is he reconsidering whether to strike Iran and looking for an out?… pic.twitter.com/iCsSEQs5yu — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 14, 2026

No, there is zero information coming out of Iran. All internet is down. Why would this be the case if the killing has stopped? https://t.co/XUBKlSnQuP — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 15, 2026

If the killing has stopped, why doesn't Khamenei turn the internet back on? — Carlos Abadi (@NewSamawal) January 14, 2026

Guys Trump always does a fake out We have aircraft moving out of Qatar and Hawaii please this hasn’t even started — Arynne Wexler (@ArynneWexler) January 14, 2026

Trump is either bluffing or it's a betrayal of historic proportions — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) January 15, 2026

This will be remembered as Trump’s Afghanistan withdrawal https://t.co/W7iVADDQZC pic.twitter.com/M4J1i5BQtv — Gummi (@gummibear737) January 15, 2026

