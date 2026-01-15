‘What the Actual F*ck’: Conservatives Erupt Over Trump Heel-Turn on Iran
Much of President Donald Trump’s coalition is up in arms over his heel-turn on Iran over the last 24 hours, openly disputing his claim that the Iranian regime has stopped “killing” its own people and speculating that the assertion is part of a ruse.
Earlier this month, Trump pledged to come to the aid of protesters if the regime turned to violence. On Tuesday, Trump renewed his vow, writing “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price,” in a post on Truth Social.
“HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!” he added. Later that day, CBS News reported that the regime had already murdered between 12,000 and 20,000 protesters.
Yet during a Wednesday afternoon Q&A, the president declared that “the killing in Iran is stopping,” and repeated the regime’s justification for its crackdown: that “people were shooting” at security forces.
Many on the right were less than pleased by Trump’s new, more conciliatory posture.
“If the Iranian regime is not slaughtering citizens now then can we assume they’ll turn on all the communications platforms so the world can see?” asked Fox News’ Mark Levin before Trump’s Oval Office gaggle had ended. “What authority has informed our government the killing has stopped? I’ve many more questions.”
Then on Thursday, Levin submitted that “There’s overwhelming evidence the Iranian regime’s slaughter has not ended. The tactics have changed. And we all know it. And when the world’s attention turns elsewhere, thousands in prisons will be executed after they’re tortured, and the others will be hunted down like wild animals. The door is closing on these courageous and beautiful people. So many of them young like our own children and grandchildren.”
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) expressed similar sentiments, writing “Every indication that I’ve seen says that the Iranian regime’s killing of protestors is still very much in full swing. The death toll is mounting by the hour. Hoping that help is on the way.”
He also disputed reports that Trump has ruled out military action.
National Review‘s Noah Rothman unhappily marveled at “What a betrayal this would be. What a historic missed opportunity this would be…”
And there was much more where that came from:
