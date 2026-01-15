Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said Marjorie Taylor Greene insisted to him that she could convince President Donald Trump to be a “hero” and get behind releasing all files related to late child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Khanna joined Shawn Ryan this week on The Shawn Ryan Show where the host expressed his anger over voting for Trump only to have the administration do an apparent “180” on releasing additional Epstein files. The Department of Justice is continuing to release files, but they did not meet a December deadline to release all files. Khanna and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) started the discharge petition to force the release of files.

During the interview, Khanna gave credit to Republicans like Greene and Reps. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for sticking “their necks out” and supporting the discharge petition.

“Their political careers were threatened. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost her seat, gave up her seat in Congress over this,” Khanna said.

Greene resigned from Congress at the beginning of the year, explaining she wanted to avoid an aggressive primary battle against the president and his allies. Once one of Trump’s most vocal supporters in Congress, she grew more critical of Republicans on issues like the economy, healthcare, and Epstein in recent months.

Ryan noted that Greene previously claimed that Trump tried convincing her not to support the Epstein discharge petition as it would “hurt” his “friends.”

Khanna said that when Greene joined the petition, she was convinced that Trump would fully support it and be a “hero.”

“No one had been more loyal to Donald Trump. And when she joined the petition, she says, ‘I’m going to explain to Trump. He actually can be a hero. He’s gonna come on board. I’m telling you, he’s gonna come on board.’ She said, Trump says, ‘Well, you’re hurting some of my friends. This is not the right thing. You’re hurting people.’ How about hurting the survivors? How about hurting the women?” Khanna said.

“How about the f*cking kids? Kids. Hurting your friends? Who gives a shit about your f*cking friends? We give a f*ck about kids,” Ryan added.

During the podcast, Ryan ripped the administration over the handling of Epstein, exclaiming at one point, “I voted for this f*cking sh*t.”

Khanna also blasted Trump’s DOJ and FBI for insisting Epstein only sex trafficked for himself and not high-profile associates.

“Just use your common sense. There are 1,200-plus survivors. You think one guy raped all of them? You think, one guy abused all of him? Of course not. There was a system of powerful, rich men who either trafficked in these girls or abused them or showed up to Epstein’s rape island,” he said.

Watch above via The Shawn Ryan Show.