Radio Host Calls for Ex-Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin to Replace ‘Insufferable Race-Baiter’ Ryan Clark at ESPN

Radio host Craig Carton said he wants the newly-available Mike Tomlin to replace “race baiter” Ryan Clark at ESPN.

Not long after the Pittsburgh Steelers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Houston Texans, Tomlin informed the Steelers that he’d be stepping away from coaching. The 53-year-old spent 19 seasons at the helm in Pittsburgh, winning the AFC North seven times and the Super Bowl in 2008. Under his leadership, the team famously never finished a season with a losing record.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Craig Carton Show, Carton speculated where Tomlin could end up next. With a pivot to media a realistic possibility, Carton wondered what kind of media job the coach would take. For the next few minutes, he mulled over the idea of Tomlin joining a sports talk show, stepping into the broadcast booth, or being a studio analyst during NFL Sundays.

Then, Carton took his shot at Clark.

“I’ve got the answer,” Carton said to his co-host. “Mike Tomlin could save us from an insufferable race-baiter on TV. I would fire Ryan Clark and replace him with Mike Tomlin. And the reason I’d do that is, if you make that replacement, Ryan Clark can’t claim racism. He can’t say, ‘You replaced me with a young white guy,’ or a pretty blonde girl. He’d have to eat it because you’re replacing him with a Black guy, right?”

Carton went on to say he used to be the “biggest fan” of Clark and even called him “the next superstar in sports media.” That changed when, according to Carton, Clark became a “race guy.”