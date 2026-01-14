‘How Do You Trust Them?’ CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Challenges Over Iranian Claim They’re Not ‘Killing’

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins challenged President Donald Trump over his assertion that “the killing in Iran is stopping” during a Wednesday afternoon Q&A in the Oval Office.

Trump made the dubious claim about the Iranian Government’s handling of the mass demonstrations against it prior to signing the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act into law on Wednesday, saying:

We have been notified, and pretty strongly, but we’ll find out what that all means. But we’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping, and it’s stopped, it’s stopping. And there’s no plan for executions, or an execution, or executions. So, I’ve been told that on good authority. We’ll find out about it. I’m sure if it happens, we’ll all be very upset. Including you will be very upset. But that’s just gotten to me, some information, that the killing has stopped, that the executions have stopped. They’re not gonna have an execution, which a lot of people were talking about for the last couple of days. Today was going to be the day of execution.

Later, Collins challenged his decision to take the Iranian Government — which had reportedly murdered between 12,000 and 20,000 protesters as of Tuesday — at its word.

“Mr. President, on Iran, you said that the killing has stopped. Who told you that the killings have stopped?” she asked.

“We have been informed by very important sources on the other side, and they’ve said the killing has stopped and the executions won’t take place,” answered Trump. “There was supposed to be a lot of executions today and that the executions wont take place, and we’re going to find out. I mean I’ll find out after this, you’ll find out. But we’ve been told on good authority, and I hope it’s true. Who knows, right? Who knows?”

“We’ve seen the body bags, so how do you trust them?” she followed up.

“No, no. You’ve seen that over the last few days and they said people were shooting at them with guns and they were shooting back and, you know, it’s one of those things. But they told me that there’ll be no executions, and so I hope that’s true,” replied the president.

After being asked by another reporter if he was prepared to rule out the American military support for the protesters that he had previously promised, Trump said, “We’re going to watch and see what the process is, but we were given a very good statement by people that are aware of what’s going on.”

Watch above via Fox News.