‘When Did It All Go Down Hill For White Guys?’ Whoopi Goldberg Skewers Trump’s Civil Rights Comments On MLK Edition of The View

Whoopi Goldberg celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday by skewering Donald Trump’s recent comments that the Civil Rights Act championed by King in the 1960s caused “reverse discrimination” for white men.

“In a recent interview with The New York Times you-know-who claims that there’s a downside to the Civil Rights Act. He says, and I quote, ‘White people were very badly treated, where they did extremely well and they were not invited to go into a university or a college,'” Goldberg read as the audience tittered, and some exclaimed, “What?!”

“And under his administration the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says there could be reparations for this discrimination,” Goldberg continued.

The audience and hosts burst into laughter before Goldberg played video of the EEOC chair encouraging white men to sue for “DEI-related discrimination.”

Goldberg then said in a mocking tone, “So this is my question: when did it all go downhill for white guys?”

She continued:

I mean, okay, so like, I know that in 1955 when I was born, Black folks didn’t have the full vote in the United States. Black folks couldn’t really go to colleges without a big old hassle. So what was the problem then? I remember when women tried to get into these colleges. I remember when women had to fight to have the jobs that broke the glass ceilings. These were women. Okay? Just women. And now you want me to cry for the white guys who have always had, it seemed — it seemed — many more advantages. They could go and get a bank loan. My mom couldn’t do that.

“They could own a credit card,” Sara Haines added.

“They could file for bankruptcy, right?” Ana Navarro quipped.

“Several times,” Sunny Hostin piled on the apparent dig at Trump.

Hostin added that “the NAACP made it very clear after hearing [Trump’s] comments that, in fact, there is absolutely no evidence, no fact-based evidence, that white men have suffered because of this Civil Rights Act.”

“When you look at the Civil Rights movement, you’re talking about ending segregation, you’re talking about voting rights, you’re talking about owning things — like anyone that is personally offended by the civil rights movement might be a racist,” Haines said to the audience’s approval.

