Whoopi Goldberg Says Trump Thinks His Bonus Checks Will Ensure The Military Does What He Wants

As part of Donald Trump’s primetime speech Wednesday night, the president vowed to provide bonus checks to active military members in time for Christmas.

Trump announced:

Tonight, I am also proud to announce that more than 1,450,000 — think of this —1,450,000 military service members will receive a special, we call “warrior dividend,” before Christmas, a warrior dividend in honor of our nation’s founding in 1776. We are sending every soldier $1,776. Think of that, and the checks are already on the way…We made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs, and the Bill helped us along. Nobody deserves it more than our military, and I say: congratulations, everybody.

The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin praised Trump’s idea, saying, “The one thing I’ll give him credit is bonus to troops and giving them $1700.”

A skeptical Whoopi Goldberg snapped back, “Let’s see if they get the check. I want to see if they get it first.”

“Listen, coming off the government shutdown and the delay that they all had — they got back pay — but people need help,” Griffin said. “But all Americans need help right now and just a handout isn’t the answer. Smart policies are the answer.”

Goldberg interjected, “And what he’s doing now is he’s thinking, if I make sure the soldiers have what they need they’ll back me and what I want, see?”

The bonus payments will come in the form of a one-time basic allowance for housing (BAH) supplement, which will not be taxed, officials told The Hill.

The money will come from The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which appropriated $2.9 billion to the Pentagon to supplement the basic allowance for housing (BAH) supplement. In addition, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth disbursed $2.6 billion as part of the “warrior dividend.”

The remaining $300 million will support future BAH requirements, according to a Pentagon official.

The president, in his speech Wednesday night, suggested revenue generated from his tariffs will also pay for the checks.

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.