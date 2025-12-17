Trump Claims America Was ’Absolutely Dead’ Before He Made It ‘The Hottest Country in the World’

President Donald Trump rattled off a number of moves his administration has made in his first year back in office that he said have made the U.S. “the hottest country in the world,” during a televised speech from the White House on Wednesday.

In comparison, the president said it has been a quick U-turn from where the country was under ex-President Joe Biden.

“One year ago, our country was dead. We were absolutely dead,” Trump said. “Our country was ready to fail. Totally fail.”

He ripped the Biden Administration on several topics, including saying it allowed an “invasion” of illegal immigrants. Trump said that has come to a screeching halt under his administration.

Here is what Trump said about Democrats and the previous administration:

For the last four years, the United States was ruled by politicians who fought only for insiders, illegal aliens, career criminals, corporate lobbyists, prisoners, terrorists, and above all, foreign nations, which took advantage of us at levels never seen before. They flooded your cities and towns with illegal aliens. They decimated your hard-earned savings. They indoctrinated your children with hate for America. Really, I mean, they just released a level of violent felons that we had never seen to prey on the innocent.

Now, he said America is headed in the right direction thanks to his decisions.

“We’re bringing our economy back from the brink of ruin,” Trump said.

He said he is “bringing the high prices down and bringing them down very fast,” while also saying the One Big Beautiful Bill he supported is set to remove taxes on tips, social security, and overtime.

Trump also took a moment to sing the praises of tariffs — “my favorite word.”

The president announced every American soldier will be receiving a bonus check for $1,776 in the mail this holiday season, “because of tariffs.”

“Already, I have secured a record-breaking $18 trillion of investment into the United States,” he added, “which means jobs, wage increases, growth, factory openings, and far greater national security.”

Notably, the president did not mention anything about military intervention in Venezuela. Tucker Carlson had said earlier in the day a member of Congress told him Trump was ready to tell the American public “war is coming.”

Watch above, via Fox News.