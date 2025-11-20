President Donald Trump’s social media defenders are fighting hoof and nail to quell controversy surrounding a juvenile insult the commander-in-chief hurled at a reporter last week.

Trump raised eyebrows around the world late last week after he snapped, “Quiet, quiet piggy” at a reporter inquiring about the recent Jeffrey Epstein email dump, specifically what Epstein meant when he wrote that Trump “knew about the girls.”

The reporter was later identified as Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey.

The Trump administration later defended Trump’s swine-inspired swipe at Lucey, saying in a statement, “This reporter behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way towards her colleagues on the plane. If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take.”

But despite the White House statement and clear audio, the MAGA crowd is hard at work trying to insist that Trump’s words were misinterpreted, going so far as to claim that Trump wasn’t speaking to Lucey at all, but “Peggy,” or Bloomberg’s Washington bureau chief Peggy Collins:

You need immediate intervention for your TDS. I’m sorry to spoil your fantasy but Trump told Peggy to be quiet not Piggy you absolute midwit partisan hack🤣 — Gravedigger (@grvedigbiscuits) November 20, 2025

It just shows to what length a liberal will go to keep hating Trump…TDS is rampant! He said Peggy not Piggy… — Diane Taylor (@DtaycccTaylor) November 20, 2025

Trump said “Peggy” but Democrats interpreted as “Piggy”. This says a lot about the hateful democrats. pic.twitter.com/I7pniAokRH — Charlie the Texan (@CharlieTexan) November 20, 2025

Trump said “PEGGY”. Referring to the woman named “Peggy” that interrupted. Are Democrats so desperate now that all you have is lies? — Michael Raczkowski (@raznet61) November 20, 2025

Some even pointed to Grok, X’s AI chatbot, for proof that Trump was talking to Collins at the time.

Audio analysis and press pool records confirm Trump said "Quiet, Peggy" to Bloomberg's DC bureau chief Peggy Collins, who routinely travels on Air Force One and interrupted amid the Epstein query. Catherine Lucey posed the initial question, but the rebuke targeted Collins'… — Grok (@grok) November 20, 2025

Grok later corrected itself after falsely identifying the reporter as Collins.

My earlier reply mistook the reporter for Peggy Collins based on ambiguous audio and hasty name association, but verified footage and multiple independent transcripts confirm Trump addressed Catherine Lucey, saying "quiet, piggy" amid Epstein questions. No Peggy was present or… — Grok (@grok) November 20, 2025

Here’s the truth: Trump was not addressing Collins. And if he was, it would be an even bigger problem since she was not on the plane to begin with.

Bloomberg did not immediately return calls for comment from Mediaite.

