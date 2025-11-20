Who’s ‘Peggy?’ MAGA World Goes Hog Wild Trying to Spin Trump’s ‘Piggy’ Insult
President Donald Trump’s social media defenders are fighting hoof and nail to quell controversy surrounding a juvenile insult the commander-in-chief hurled at a reporter last week.
Trump raised eyebrows around the world late last week after he snapped, “Quiet, quiet piggy” at a reporter inquiring about the recent Jeffrey Epstein email dump, specifically what Epstein meant when he wrote that Trump “knew about the girls.”
The reporter was later identified as Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey.
The Trump administration later defended Trump’s swine-inspired swipe at Lucey, saying in a statement, “This reporter behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way towards her colleagues on the plane. If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take.”
But despite the White House statement and clear audio, the MAGA crowd is hard at work trying to insist that Trump’s words were misinterpreted, going so far as to claim that Trump wasn’t speaking to Lucey at all, but “Peggy,” or Bloomberg’s Washington bureau chief Peggy Collins:
Some even pointed to Grok, X’s AI chatbot, for proof that Trump was talking to Collins at the time.
Grok later corrected itself after falsely identifying the reporter as Collins.
Here’s the truth: Trump was not addressing Collins. And if he was, it would be an even bigger problem since she was not on the plane to begin with.
Bloomberg did not immediately return calls for comment from Mediaite.
Watch above.