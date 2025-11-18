Political Journos Rally Around Colleagues Whom Trump Called ‘Piggy’ and ‘Fake News’ Mary Bruce: ‘Disgusting and Completely Unacceptable’

A number of mainstream media reporters on Tuesday declared their public support for Mary Bruce of ABC News and Bloomberg’s Catherine Lucey, after both were lambasted by President Donald Trump in recent days.

Trump, while taking questions alongside Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, ripped Bruce and ABC as “fake news” and “one of the worst “in the business, after she asked about the murder of former Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. That shot came a few days after Trump called Bruce a “piggy” aboard Air Force One.

Those barbs led to swift pushback from journos.

CNN star Kaitlan Collins complimented both on Tuesday afternoon, saying they “do a great job.”

Peter Baker with The New York Times complimented Bruce as a “first-rate reporter.” He added she was calm and professional “in the face of a presidential tirade.”

Ex-ABC News anchor Terry Moran posted on X that Bruce is “the best”; he then shared a video where he said the American people are “decent,” but President Trump is not.

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson posted that an “army” of men and women support Bruce. She also said the president acted like a “madman.”

NYT reporter Ryan Mac mockingly posted on Bluesky, “you don’t have to embarrass our guest by asking if he had someone killed and hacked to pieces.”

CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla said the president’s response to Bruce explained “everything about how Trump sees press freedom.”

As for the “piggy” comment, CNN veteran Jake Tapper said it was “disgusting and completely unacceptable” from Trump.

His colleague Jim Sciutto questioned “What would the consequences be in a company boardroom” for such a comment.

Ex-Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd said he believed Trump’s comments signaled he was a “lame duck.”

Blogger and xx-CNN and MSNBC political analyst Chris Cillizza said Trump’s comments should not shock anyone who has been following politics the past decade.

Liberal YouTuber David Pakman also called it “disgusting.”

You get the idea.