Trump FCC Chair Confirms He’s Started ‘Enforcement Proceedings’ Against The View

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr confirmed that his agency had opened an investigation into ABC’s The View, telling Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday that “the days that these legacy media broadcasters get to decide what we can say, what we can think, who we can vote for are over.”

Carr joined The Ingraham Angle to discuss the recent events surrounding Stephen Colbert and his network, CBS. According to Colbert, CBS lawyers barred The Late Show from airing an interview with Texas State Rep. James Talarico (D), a candidate running in the Democratic primary for Senate.

Colbert said that CBS lawyers were concerned over new Federal Communications Commission guidance about the “equal time” rule regarding political candidates, though the network claimed the show was only presented with legal guidance and was not prevented from airing the interview.

After discussing the situation at The Late Show, Carr confirmed reports that his agency was actively investigating another show due to the same “equal time” guideline.

“Disney has a program called The View. And they’ve been asserting the position that The View is what is known as ‘bona fide news’ in the statute. If you are bona fide news, you don’t have to give candidates equal air time,” said Carr. “But Disney and The View have not established that that program is, in fact, bona fide news. We’ve started enforcement proceedings, taking a look at that.”

Carr told Ingraham that his agency was seeking to “hold broadcasters accountable” for influencing the public.

“And, again, we’re going to hold broadcasters accountable. The days that these legacy media broadcasters get to decide what we can say, what we can think, who we can vote for are over,” he said. “I think President Trump played a key role in just smashing the facade that they still get to decide the narrative here.”

Carr did not confirm reporting that claimed the investigation of The View was triggered by the show’s own interview with Talarico in early February.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!