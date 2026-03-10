‘You Have to Kill Them’: Fox’s Lawrence Jones Argues the US Must Take Out Iran’s Radical Islamist Leaders

Fox News host Lawrence Jones argued that the U.S. military needs to take out all radical Islamist leaders in Iran, saying, “You have to kill them” on Tuesday’s edition of Fox & Friends.

The moment came as Jones and his cohosts discussed the ongoing conflict with Iran and its new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in Operation Epic Fury.

As co-host Brian Kilmeade pointed to 1988 remarks from then-private citizen Donald Trump that the U.S. should take Kharg Island and get “control of that oil” to ramp up economic pressure on Iran, Jones suggested that some in the regime’s leadership are not motivated by the economy.

“Maybe the people in Iran are influenced by economic pressure,” Jones said. “But the mullahs and the people that, you know, the next supreme leader, unless he is the supreme leader, they’re not influenced by economic pressure.”

Jones then added, “I feel like at the end of the day, you have to kill them. You really do. These aren’t people that are gonna negotiate.”

When co-host Ainsley Earhardt interjected to say, “The radicals, you mean?” Jones said: “The radicals. 100 percent. That’s why every Middle Eastern country came to the negotiation with the president. Because they don’t subscribe to that. They are Muslims, but they are not Islamists; these are Islamists. They don’t want to negotiate for economic prosperity. They are willing to die for the cause.”

BRIAN KILMEADE: So he feels the guy is injured already. Might have had a leg amputated. Lost his wife and his dad. AINSLEY EARHARDT: And his mom. KILMEADE: But the key for the president to fulfill his goals is to lessen the pressure on energy. Get the Strait of Hormuz open. But, I want to bring you back to 1988. Here is a quote from the president to The Guardian. He’s doing publicity for his book, Art of the Deal. He said, “I’d be harsh on Iran. They’ve been beating us psychologically, making us look like a bunch of fools. One bullet shot at one of our men or ships, I do a number on Kharg Island. I go and take it.” What is Kharg Island? It is oil island. If you want to do what Delcy would, what happened with Venezuela, you take that island and say, “If you want one dollar into your destroyed economy, you’ll start doing what we say. We have total control of that oil. We have every right to do it. Look what we’ve already done. At the same time the Strait of Hormuz, we escort ships. The price of oil goes down to $55 to $60 back a barrel then we can complete our objectives and put more pressure on the regime. This has got to happen today. He knew this in 1988. LAWRENCE JONES: Brian, I agree and disagree with you. I believe that, yes, of course, it’s gonna cause economic pressure on them. But, I don’t think the people that- maybe the people in Iran are influenced by economic pressure. But the mullahs and the people that, you know, the next supreme leader, unless he is the supreme leader, they’re not influenced by economic pressure. These people are willing to- KILMEADE: Motivated by oil. Absolutely. JONES: I feel like at the end of the day, you have to kill them. You really do. These aren’t people that are gonna negotiate. That’s why every single- EARHARDT: The radicals, you mean? JONES: The radicals. 100 percent. That’s why every Middle Eastern country came to the negotiation with the president. Because they don’t subscribe to that. They are Muslims, but they are not Islamists, these are Islamists. They don’t want to negotiate for economic prosperity. They are willing to die for the cause. KILMEADE: That could be the case, but you have to put pressure on the entire regime. Do you know they ran out of water in Tehran and the capital? So you deprive them of money, that nothing goes deposited into their bank accounts. You deprive them of water. That gives you pressure on this country. And they have deprived themselves of these basic things. That’s what has also fueled the rise of the average Iranian to go into the streets, and they were murdered in cold blood.

