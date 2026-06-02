New Poll Shows Trump Is an Eye-Popping 54 Points Less Popular Than Pope Leo

A new poll from The Economist/YouGov revealed that President Donald Trump is less popular than Pope Leo XIV by a whopping 54 points.

The poll, published Tuesday, included responses from over 1,600 adult U.S. citizens. In addition to various questions about Trump’s job performance, the survey also asked respondents for their views on some of the most prominent public figures in the country.

According to the poll, the Pope was the most popular public figure with a net favorability of +37. Trailing him was Daily Show host Jon Stewart at +14; and rounding out the top three was Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) at +10.

YouGov: Net Favorables of Public Figures (rv) 🟢 Pope Leo XIV (+37)

🟢 Jon Stewart: (+14)

🟢 Mark Kelly: (+10)

🟢 Jon Ossoff: (+6)

🟢 Glenn Youngkin: (+6)

🟢 James Talarico: (+5)

🟢 Ro Khanna: (+5)

🟢 Pete Buttigieg: (+1)

🟢 Josh Shapiro: (+1)

——

🟤 AOC: (-1)

🟤 Kamala Harris:… pic.twitter.com/802cjrSq5C — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 2, 2026

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the least popular public figure was Tucker Carlson at a staggering -36. Just ahead of him was Donald Trump Jr. at -27, while the president himself held a net favorability of -17.

In recent weeks, Trump has launched a barrage of direct attacks on Pope Leo over his veiled criticisms of the administration. The pontiff has repeatedly expressed disapproval of the war in Iran and called for peace, prompting the president — and other in his circle — to label the American pope “far-left” and accuse him of supporting terrorists.

While Pope Leo has denied the notion that the two sides were feuding, Trump has continued going after him. On Saturday, the president called out the Pope for meeting with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D).

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