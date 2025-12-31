Republican Minnesota Lawmakers Admit They Worked With Nick Shirley to Expose Daycare Fraud

Minnesota Republicans admitted steering independent journalist Nick Shirley and his researcher “David” to daycare sites funded with federal money for their viral report that exploded on social media, bringing new attention to the state’s alleged fraud scandal.

The YouTube video, which featured Shirley visiting Somali-owned daycare centers to investigate alleged fraud, has detonated into a national political flashpoint. Shirley’s video, titled “I Investigated Minnesota’s Billion Dollar Fraud Scandal,” shows him confronting staff at daycare centers and quickly racked up millions of views.

Among those sharing the video over the weekend was Vice President JD Vance.

During an on-camera virtual press conference on Monday, however, Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth confirmed her caucus helped point the creator in the direction of where to look. Opening the meeting, Demuth welcomed the attention, placing blame on the Walz administration for failing to act.

“Fraud needs to end in the state,” she said. “And if this is what it takes, since there’s been inaction by our current governor, then this is where we’re at.”

Demuth accused the administration of Governor Tim Walz (D), who she is mounting to challenge in a 2026 gubernatorial race, of having “frequently ignored or downplayed the issues at every turn” and called for the release of inspection data.

“Our caucus has been working to expose fraud for years, including working with Nick Shirley and agency whistleblowers to get the information out to the public and to hold the Walz administration accountable,” she said, adding that public anger was “a direct result of the massive from starting in progress from Minnesota taxpayers who are tired of being ripped off by fraudsters.”

She added that at least one of the daycare centers highlighted in Shirley’s viral video had already been aired publicly during a state House hearing months earlier.

Later in the meeting, Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Richard Faircloth pressed the lawmakers on exactly what information was shared and whether it was with Shirley himself or “David.”

Republican Floor Leader Rep. Harry Niska replied: “In the video, the 42-minute long video, there is a reference by David to conversations he’s had with friends at the Capitol. That was cooperation with staff at the House Republican Caucus.”

Watch above via YouTube.