YouTuber Nick Shirley Blasts Newsom for ‘Disgusting’ Post Trolling Viral Fraud Investigations — Claims the Left Wants to ‘Kill’ Him

YouTuber Nick Shirley called out California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday after his press office account published a tweet trolling his viral fraud investigations.

Shirley became a prominent figure in conservative media after publishing videos involving alleged daycare fraud in Minnesota. Those videos were a major catalyst in a nationwide discussion, eventually leading to a formal fraud probe.

Shirley’s critics have pointed to how he conducts his independent investigations. In many of the viral clips, Shirley and his associates simply walked up to daycare centers and asked to be let in. Daycare owners, seeing a group of men with cameras and no children, were understandably reluctant to do so.

Shirley has since expanded his efforts to other parts of the country, including California. In response to Shirley’s presence in his state, Newsom’s office tweeted an AI-generated image of a man at a daycare with a plethora of cameras strapped to his body. Above the man was a quote bubble that read, “Hey, can I see your kids?” Newsom’s office included the caption, “Nick Shirley, right now.”

Nick Shirley, right now pic.twitter.com/vWrp34Dmfa — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 17, 2026

The X/Twitter account Green Beret Nap Time called the tweet “state run propaganda” and accused Newsom’s office of “pushing a defamation campaign against an independent journalist.”

This is a perfect example of state run propaganda, ladies and gentlemen. Here, you have an official Press Office for the Governor of the largest state in our Union pushing a defamation campaign against an independent journalist. What terrible thing did that journalist do? Oh,… https://t.co/l5bqx8kcAS — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) March 17, 2026

In response to that tweet, Shirley called the post a “disgusting act” and predicted that it would motivate some on the left to want to kill him.

“Disgusting act by them to do this the more I think about it,” Shirley said. “Really is just vile and disgusting. A small percentage of their base will see this and then think I’m ‘evil’ and eventually want to kill me because of propaganda created from the governor of [California’s] office.”

Disgusting act by them to do this the more I think about it… really is just vile and disgusting. A small percentage of their base will see this and then think I’m “evil” and eventually want to kill me because of propaganda created from the governor of Californias office. — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 17, 2026

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