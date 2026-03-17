‘MAGA Is Dead’: Ousted Trump Appointee Tells Piers Morgan She Does ‘Not Recognize Our President’ Anymore

Former Trump appointee and model Carrie Prejean Boller railed against President Donald Trump during an interview with Piers Morgan on Monday, declaring that the MAGA movement was “dead” and that Trump had “betrayed our country” for Israel.

“I’ve been a loyal supporter of the president for almost twenty years,” said Prejean Boller, who was appointed by Trump to his 2020 Campaign Advisory Board, and again as a commissioner to the Religious Liberty Commission in 2025:

This goes back to when I was 21 years old and I was Miss California at the Miss USA Pageant, and I’ve known him– I consider him a dear friend, and I will tell you right now, I do not recognize our president. I think that we are an occupied nation. I think that a foreign country has occupied our government, and we are seeing now that this president of the United States of America is being influenced by a foreign government. And MAGA, let me tell you right now, MAGA is dead. It is deader than dead and Americans are furious. We do not recognize President Donald J. Trump anymore.

She continued, “I talk to MAGA people all day long, every day, and the everyday, average American is absolutely against this war and they know that the only reason why we are even in Iran right now is because of Israel. We see Benjamin Netanyahu coming to our country more than any other foreign government, any other foreign nation. He’s been here almost eight times. This is embarrassing. We are the United States of America. Why are we allowing a foreign country to occupy our government?”

“I’m telling you right now, MAGA is dead, and we will not vote for one more politician who lies to us and says, ‘Oh we’re gonna drain the swamp and we’re gonna not get involved in foreign wars,'” Prejean Boller concluded. “Trump has betrayed our country and he has betrayed MAGA, and people are livid.”

Prejean Boller served as a Trump-appointed commissioner on the Religious Liberty Commission from May 2025 until last month, when she was removed by chairman Dan Patrick over her rhetoric about Jews.

Several other former allies and supporters of the president also declared MAGA to be dead this week, including former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who said that the movement had been “destroyed” by Trump’s recent decisions.

“MAGA is completely, 100%, utterly dead,” tweeted Chris Brunet, a former contributing editor to The American Conservative, while one of Trump’s earliest supporters, the conservative lawyer Robert Barnes, expressed concern that the president was “losing his mind, like the Mad King Lear.”

Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, became the first Trump official to resign from his position in protest over Trump’s ongoing war with Iran on Tuesday.

“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” wrote Kent in his letter to the president. “As a veteran who deployed to combat 11 times and as a Gold Star husband who lost my beloved wife Shannon in a war manufactured by Israel, I cannot support sending the next generation off to fight and die in a war that serves no benefit to the American people nor justifies the cost of American lives.”

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

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