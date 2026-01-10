New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) distanced himself his own administration official’s past claim that “home ownership” is a “weapon of white supremacy.”

Mamdani joined PIX11’s Henry Rosoff this week where he was confronted with the “home ownership” declaration from Cea Weaver, Mamdani’s pick to lead the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants.

Weaver has come under scrutiny over her past comments and social media posts from a now-deleted X account. In a 2017 post, she called home ownership a “weapon of white supremacy.”

“There is no such thing as a ‘good’ gentrifier, only people who are actively working on projects to dismantle white supremacy and capitalism and people who aren’t,” she also wrote in 2018.

The New York Post reported earlier this week that Weaver broke down “crying” when confronted this week over a $1.6 million home owned by her mother in Nashville.

In an interview with Spectrum News, she said she regrets “some” of her past posts when asked about former New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) accusing her of being “out of her mind.”

“I don’t think I’m out of my mind,” she said. “Some of those things are certainly not how I would say things today, and are regretful.”

Mamdani is standing by his official.

“You said you would keep her on because of the good work that you feel that she is doing, but what do you think of the comment itself drawing a line between landlords and white supremacists?” Rosoff asked Mamdani.

“Obviously, that’s not an opinion that I share,” the mayor responded. “And I made the decision to have her as our executive director of the mayor’s office to protect tenants, not because of her comments, but because of her work.”

Mamdani continued praising Weaver, saying she’s already “hard at work.”

“She is someone who has won significant victories for tenants not just in New York City but across the entirety of the state, [a] formative part of what was an upstate-downstate coalition, and we’ve seen her already hard at work in this past week,” he said.