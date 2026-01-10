Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) accused Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) and “boy toy” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) of “fomenting” violence with their reactions to ICE’s shooting of a 37-year-old mother.

Emmer joined Charlie Hurt on Saturday for Fox & Friends Weekend following many taking to the streets of Minneapolis to protest ICE after an agent shot and killed Renee Good earlier this week. Police declared an unlawful assembly on Friday night in Minneapolis, detaining dozens of protesters.

“You don’t have to go very far to look and see who is fomenting all of this violence. And to claim that these people are peaceful, Charlie, they’re yelling, save a life, kill ICE. That’s not peaceful. And that is not appropriate,” Emmer told Hurt.

Fox News’ Garrett Tenney reported on Friday that a small group of protesters broke into a hotel in downtown Minneapolis, “tossing around the furniture inside while others were spray painting anti-ICE messages on the windows.”

Small group of protesters just broke into The Depot in downtown Minneapolis – tossing around the furniture inside while others were spray painting anti-ICE messages on the windows, which one person kept trying to block me from filming. This is part of the very large protest… pic.twitter.com/KFwJCPTAtY — Garrett Tenney (@Garrett_FoxNews) January 10, 2026

“Tim Walz should have come out right away and said, everybody be calm, withhold your judgment. We know that this is a very sensitive matter. Let law enforcement do their work. Then the director of public safety should have been on right after that and instead of giving a list of what you can do to peacefully protest, quote unquote, he should have come out and said there will be no violence, there will no property destruction. If you do that on our streets, we will hold you accountable and you will be arrested,” Emmer said.

Walz has been urging residents to peacefully protest.

Emmer went on to call Frey a “boy toy mayor” who is “fomenting” violence. Frey has rejected ICE officials’ claims that their agent, Jonathan Ross, acted in self defense when he shot and killed Good, who was partially blocking a roadway for agents at the time. Frey told ICE to “get the f**k” out of Minneapolis following the shooting.

“Then you got a boy toy mayor, somebody who’s not mature enough for the job, yelling the F-enheimer about getting ICE out of his city. It’s very clear who is fomenting it,” he said.

