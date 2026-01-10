Maggie Haberman Says Trump ‘Actually Has Had Accomplishments’ In Year 1 — Marred By Prices, Masked ICE Crackdown

CNN commentator and New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman told CNN anchor Jake Tapper that President Donald Trump “has actually had accomplishments” in the first year of his second term. But they have been marred by some key failures.

It has been almost a year since Trump was inaugurated for a second term, and it has been a lot. On Friday’s edition of CNN’s The Lead, Haberman returned to CNN’s air to deliver her insights after a months-long absence for a book leave.

Tapper wrapped up the segment by asking Haberman to assess Trump’s second first year, and got a mixed response. Although Trump has fulfilled some campaign promises, Haberman said, prices and the masked deportation forces have been low points — along with reduced “trust”:

TAPPER: We’re almost one year into this second presidential term of President Trump. What stands out to you looking back at the on this first year of term two? HABERMAN: So I think that he has actually had accomplishments that he promised on the campaign trail. He did close the border whether people like it or not that is what he said he was going to do. He did crack down on universities in terms of their policies related to DEI, corporate America clearly welcome that. But I don’t think that the immigration enforcement has happened the way he thought or the way he said it was going to on the campaign. It’s been, you know, people being taken off the street by people in masks. Iran, a lot of people believe is a huge accomplishment, but prices are still not what he says keeps telling people they are. Tariffs I think is an open question. And there is a lot less trust in what this government says and that is a — it’s own issue. TAPPER: All right, Maggie Haberman. Thank you so much. HABERMAN: Thank you. TAPPER: Thanks for coming to see us. We always love having you.

