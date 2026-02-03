Nick Fuentes Berates Pundit Who ‘Worships’ Hitler — Right After Saying the Nazi Leader Was ‘F*cking Cool’

Even Nick Fuentes — who has a history of anti-Semitic commentary — has a limit when it comes to praising Adolf Hitler.

Fuentes went off on UFC fighter-turned-political pundit Jake Shields on Monday for loving the Nazi leader — which stood out, considering Fuentes recently doubled down on his claim that Hitler was “really f*cking cool.”

He said Shields “literally worships Hitler,” laughs about the Holocaust, and believes the Fuhrer was “the man.” Fuentes said that is goes way too far.

“If Hitler had it his way they would have killed and enslaved millions of people. Like what the f*ck are you talking about?” he said.

Fuentes spends ten minutes excoriating Jake Shields and other "retarded" antisemites for idolizing Hitler, blaming the Jews for every single bad thing that has ever happened, and having poor spelling. Come towards the light, Nicholas. pic.twitter.com/qiRYyiaKZP — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) February 3, 2026

It’s unclear which comment from Shields set him off.

But Shields has made plenty of pro-Hitler comments, including saying he “wasn’t pushing hatred towards other races” and merely put his “people first.” He has also denied the Holocaust, posting on X last year “I don’t think a single Jew died in gas chambers.”

Fuentes slammed Shields for his views on Hitler, which he said are not “mature” like his are; he then characterized his comments about Hitler as “ironic detachment.”

That comes two months after Fuentes defended his “really f*cking cool” comment in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Here was the key exchange between them :

“Do you regret saying that?” Morgan asked him, “Uh, saying a fact? No, no, that’s absolutely true,” Fuentes shot back. “You think Hitler was very f*cking cool?” Morgan asked again. “Yes, I do,” Fuentes said. “And I’m tired of pretending he’s not, to be honest.”

Morgan was disgusted by his take, saying Hitler was actually “very f*cking a monster.” That comment cracked Fuentes up, saying it would become a viral clip.

“Do you hear yourself? Can we all grow up?” Fuentes said.

“He murdered 12 million people. What is very f*cking cool about that? Tell me,” Morgan pressed him further.

Fuentes pointed to the Nazi “uniforms” and “the parades,” and said that “as a guy,” World War II was “fascinating.”

He has made a number of other racist and antisemitic comments over the years, including “Hitler was right, and the Holocaust did not happen.”

In another ironic twist, Shields defended Fuentes for his anti-Semitic ramblings last year during his own interview with Morgan. He said that is just the “humor” that is cool with “Generation Z” and that Morgan wouldn’t get it.

Watch Fuentes go off on Shields in the X clip above, or you can watch it on Rumble by clicking here and skipping to the 4:55:00 mark.

