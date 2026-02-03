‘Very Unusual’: Trump Speaks Out On Disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s Mother

President Donald Trump said the disappearance of NBC star Savannah Guthrie’s mom is “very unusual” and that he is open to sending more federal agents to investigate the potential kidnapping.

Bloomberg reporter Kevin Cirilli asked the president about 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie going missing when Trump spoke to reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

“I think it’s terrible,” Trump said.

Cirilli then asked “would you commit to more federal agents helping out?”

“Sure I would,” Trump said. “I’m going to call her later on, I think it’s a terrible thing. I always got along very good with Savannah. Very unusual situation.”

The president’s comment comes two days after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona home.

Local officers quickly suspected foul play, and an unsettling report on Tuesday said blood was found inside her home and there were signs of forced entry.

That followed Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos saying on Monday that she “did not leave on her own.”

Savannah Guthrie has left New York — where she co-anchors Today — and went to Arizona as the investigation continues. She urged her fans to pray for her mom in an Instagram post on Monday night.

TMZ boss Harvey Levin reported on Tuesday that the outlet received an unverified ransom note from the culprit or culprits who kidnapped Nancy Guthrie mother, demanding a large amount of money to be paid in bitcoin.

Levin made it clear he was not sure if the note was “authentic or not.” But he said it came across legitimate because it mentioned certain details, like what the mother was wearing and what damage was done to her house.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department posted on X that it was “aware” of reports about “possible ransom note(s)” soon after TMZ’s report came out.

“We are taking all tips and leads very seriously,” it said. “Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI.”

Beyond the local cops, the FBI said it is “fully engaged” and helping investigate.

Watch above via Fox News.

