Andrew Tate Tells PBD Podcast How to Make Far-Right Antisemitism ‘Disappear’: Israel Doesn’t ‘Matter’



Andrew Tate, the highly controversial MAGA influencer who has been investigated in three countries on allegations related to human trafficking, joined the popular The PBD Podcast, hosted by Patrick Bet-David, on Tuesday.

A clip from the lengthy interview quickly went viral after the PBD hosts confronted Tate for joining avowed antisemites Nick Fuentes and Myron Gaines, two other MAGA-adjacent influencers, at a Miami nightclub, where they requested Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” be played. Tate, who himself has been accused of pushing antisemitic tropes, was asked for his take on the rise of antisemitism and the focus on Jews among far-right online influencers.

“I understand what you’re asking. I think the Gaza situation was putting a huge spotlight on Israel. That seems to have died down now. The flotilla is gone and the bombing has stopped. That’s a big part of it. But I do believe there is a huge percentage of the young male population which are so disenfranchised with the system that they’re looking for somebody to blame,” Tate replied, adding:

If you want to get someone on here to discuss whether the Israelis or the Jews are actually to blame, well, that’s going to be Nick, because I believe he’s more qualified than I. I’m not saying that. What I’m saying is that young men are waking up in a world where they stand no chance of having any of the things their fathers had. They’re never going to have a wife who respects them and loves them, because their wife’s on TikTok and believes she deserves a G-Wagon full of roses, and they believe they need a Lambo at 19. And nobody wants to work a job because jobs don’t pay, and nobody wants to go to school because a degree isn’t going to pay, and nobody can save up to buy a house because you can no longer compound your work in dollars. You can’t go to work, make—do an hour’s work, put it in the bank, do another hour’s work, put it in the bank, and save up to buy a house, because you’re being outpaced by inflation, money printing, all these wars, all this Somali fraud, taxes. You’re being outpaced. You can’t even save money anymore. So when young men are waking up in a world where their only chance to possibly get rich is effectively gamble on crypto—literally gamble—they’re sitting here going, “Well, this system’s broken. Who’s behind this system? Why am I living in such a broken system?” And there is a theory, and there’s many theories as to who’s in charge of the world or who built this system or why the system is so broken. There is a theory that it’s the Jews. That’s why anti-Semitism is going to continue no matter what Israel does, whether they stop the bombing or not, whether the Jews come on the news and shut this song down or not, whether they try and ostracize anyone who talks about them or not. None of that’s going to change anything as long as you have a huge percentage of young men who stand no hope in life, because when you have—always, in any point in human history—when you find a large subset of the young masculine population that have no hope, it’s going to be a revolution. They’re looking for somebody to blame, and they’re going to do something. They’re gonna become radicalized. That happens absolutely everywhere. So if you’d ask me, where are we in the Israel conversation? I don’t think it matters what Israel does, or Bibi, what he says, or what Trump says. I don’t think any of that matters when you have all these men out here who have no hope of building a good life. They are going to find somebody to blame for it, whether it’s immigrants—that’s what it is in European countries.

Tate later added, “If young men could get a girlfriend, and buy a house, antisemitism would disappear… it’s that simple.” Co-host Adam Sosnick quickly pushed back, “Can the guy who deals with anti-Semitism weigh in on anti-semitism?” Sosnick then made the case that antisemitism has a long history and has “been there for thousands of years.”

🚨Andrew Tate on how to make ANTISEMITISM DISAPPEAR “If young men could get a girlfriend, and buy a house, antisemitism would disappear… it’s that simple.” pic.twitter.com/qX5GcNTUis — PBD Podcast (@PBDsPodcast) January 20, 2026

Tate was arrested, alongside his brother, in Romania in December 2022 on allegations of human trafficking and rape. The indictment was overturned, and the brothers were released and are now in the United States. A New York Times investigation recently revealed that the Tate brothers “have been under investigation by Homeland Security anti-trafficking agents and federal prosecutors since 2023. This year, Florida’s attorney general opened a criminal investigation into the Tates.” They are also facing criminal charges in the UK, as of December.

Ben Shapiro called for Tate to be expelled from MAGA, calling his rhetoric “evil.” “He is a pornographer. He is a self-professed pimp and pornographer. He made his money grooming women for the sex industry,” Shapiro said after Trump lawyer Alina Habba praised Tate.

Watch the clip above.

