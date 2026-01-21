CNN’s Jonah Goldberg Says Trump Has House Republicans ‘Cutting Themselves’

Conservative commentator Jonah Goldberg said that President Donald Trump’s lack of message discipline has House Republicans “cutting themselves” during a Tuesday afternoon appearance on CNN.

Goldberg’s comments came after anchor Jake Tapper played a clip of Trump saying the following about the economy:

It’s a great question because we inherited a terrible, terrible mess. … We brought the prices down from when I came into office, and from what Biden had. Way down! We’re gonna bring them down further. But the job we did is a miracle. One of the reasons I’m doing this today is to explain: we inherited a mess and we’ve made it a beautiful, beautiful picture.

After being prompted to comment on the president’s PR strategy, Goldberg argued that “if he [Trump] had more discipline, there’s a way he could have sold his first year in office.”

“The shutting down of the border is a popular, very successful thing. He could be talking about that all the time. He could have been talking about the Venezuela stuff all the time. Be focused. Have message discipline. But it’s very much like his speeches. He reads the first few paragraphs, he gets bored, and he starts to weave,” he continued. “And if you give people, ‘We’re going to invade Greenland,’ they’re going talk about invading Greenland, right? If you start calling the person who just got shot in the face a domestic terrorist before any of the facts are in, you’re going to make the conversation about that. They have a story to tell, it’s just that Trump gets bored with, like, doing things with message discipline, and he throws stuff out there and because he wants the attention. And that makes it very difficult to get in a disciplined, serious argument, and it’s why House Republicans in particular are cutting themselves right now.”

Watch above via CNN.

