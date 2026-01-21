Buffalo Bills Front Office Gets Crushed on Social Media for Throwing Player They Drafted Under the Bus
The Buffalo Bills on Wednesday received a wave of criticism when key members of the front office threw a player they drafted under the bus.
The player in question was wide receiver Keon Coleman. In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bills selected Coleman with the 33rd pick. The team hoped that he could one day be the team’s top receiver, but that has yet to come to fruition after two seasons. In fact, things have gotten so bad that Coleman had been a healthy scratch in multiple games, meaning he did not see the field.
With some already labeling the team a bust, there have been questions surrounding his future with the team. During a Wednesday presser, team owner Terry Pegula and general manager Brandon Beane effectively acknowledged that drafting Coleman was a mistake. Pegula even blamed his coaches for the move, suggesting Beane was initially opposed to drafting Coleman when they did.
“I’ll address the Keon situation,” Pegula said. “The coaching staff pushed to draft Keon. I’m not saying Brandon wouldn’t have drafted him, but he wasn’t his next choice. That was Brandon being a team player and taking advice of his coaching staff, who felt strongly about the player.”
More than a few members of the media felt the comments were unfair to both Coleman and the coaches. Days earlier, the team fired head coach Sean McDermott after the team’s playoff loss to the Denver Broncos.
As noted in the above tweet by Underdog Fantasy director Hayden Winks, fans later found out Pagula’s statement was inaccurate. In a clip from the Bills facility in 2024, Beane and assistant general manager Brian Gaine could be seen discussing the possibility of drafting Coleman. Gaine pointed out the fact that Coleman’s 40-yard dash time of 4.57 — on the slower side for a player at that position — would help him fall lower in the draft and increase their chances of being able to get him. Beane, in response, said he was “glad” Coleman ran that time plainly stated that it would “help to get him.”
That damning footage only intensified the online scrutiny.
